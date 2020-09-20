Travel memories: Greece and its Islands

After three fast days in this beautiful place, a short easy flight carried us to Athens for the final trip segment. The increasing prosperity of Athens was apparent, beginning with the sparkling new Mercedes taxi, its friendly and articulate owner-driver happily describing his life, family and the country’s improvements in preparation for the Olympics. Some of those improvements were on display, such as the improved airport and silky smooth toll road carrying traffic from the airport to the center of this city of several million.

Our Divani Palace hotel, the nicest one of the trip, was in the city center, an easy walk to the base of the Acropolis hill, and in another direction to the old city area called the Plaka. Ambling about we saw many signs of the coming Olympics and noted that T-shirts celebrating the event were selling a year ahead. The Greeks were proud and excited that the games that originated there were finally returning.