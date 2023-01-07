Travel: Napa’s Alliance Française brings French culture and language to Napa

When was the last time you used your high school French? Was it when you tried to help French tourists find the Oxbow Market? Or when you tried to purchase “deux chocolats” in the Latin Quarter? Or maybe you closed the book on speaking French after your final French exam and never again uttered a single “bonjour.”

Maybe now is the time to dust off your French, improve your skills and make some new friends. The Alliance Française of Napa Valley (AF Napa) provides exciting ways to experience French culture and learn or improve French language skills right here in Napa. AF Napa was founded 35 years ago to share the spirit and culture of French-speaking countries through language courses, lectures, social events, French movies (with English subtitles), music, comedy, and online resources. AF Napa also offers a drop-in conversation group called Les Copains (“the friends”), which meets on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Members range from native French speakers to people with little or no French language skills. Even people who can’t speak a word of French can join AF Napa to enjoy a variety of celebrations and cultural events.

AF Napa is the local branch of the international Alliance Française, an organization with over 850 branches throughout the world. Created in Paris in 1983, the international Alliance Française founders included luminaries like Louis Pasteur, Jules Verne, and Ferdinand de Lesseps, the developer of the Suez Canal.

AF Napa was founded by a group of local French expats and Francophiles. The new chapter had to be approved by the French consul in San Francisco who initially objected since the very large Alliance Française in San Francisco was already serving the Bay Area. Napa residents Jean-Jacques Vitrack, Malek Mehaouchi, and other founding members of AF Napa invited the French consul to tour Napa. Many wine glasses later, it was evident that Napa and France both love and produce great wine, and the consul enthusiastically approved Napa’s own Alliance Française chapter in 1987.

AF Napa is not subsidized by the international Alliance Française. The group’s funding comes from donations, class tuition and event fees.

Initially the Napa chapter’s members were mostly native French speakers. The group still has several native French members, but the membership has grown as more people born in the United States have joined in the fun.

One American member who studied French in her youth is Patricia Sullivan. She studied at the Cordon Bleu in Paris and worked at a Parisian restaurant. She says, “I even dreamed in French, but not anymore.” Like many Alliance Française members, she eventually forgot her French from lack of use, and now she participates in French classes and the AF Napa Saturday conversation group to recover and improve her former language skills. A member of the Alliance Française since 2018, Patricia tells new members, “I really love the fact that everybody is so welcoming.”

Suzanne Keebler is a member who worked in Paris for five years as a young adult. Over the years, she lost the French language she had learned from her grandmother (who spoke no English) and at Notre Dame des Victoires school in San Francisco. Suzanne was inspired to join the Napa Alliance Française after attending the Les Copains conversation meetings at Downtown Joe’s. (Les Copains meetings are currently on Zoom, but some in-person meetings will likely begin soon). She particularly loves the AF Napa films and cultural events.

The AF Napa chapter offers four levels of French classes ranging from beginning to advanced. Founding member Malek Mehaouchi has been the teacher since 2012. A native of French-speaking Algeria, Malek was raised in France. Malek’s adoptive parents taught in France, so teaching comes naturally to him. As a young adult, Malek taught classes in Algeria. Malek’s students often comment on how his sense of humor makes his classes fun. “I’m passionate about teaching,” he says. “Teaching for the Alliance Française became a passion, and my friends there are like family to me.”

Current AF Napa board president Susan Davis has been a member of the board for eight years. “I joined after attending some Alliance Française singing group events,” she says. “I took French in high school and love the sound of the language.” Susan joined the board because she wanted to help the organization, and she was the board secretary for five years before becoming the president. According to Susan, “French classes are useful for those who want to learn French, and they are fun and enriching for those who want to exercise their brains.”

Recent past president Dan Dempsey has been involved with the French language for most of his life. As a young Marine officer, he was assigned to teach French for two years at the Marine Corps’ school for officers. Later he served in Vietnam, where he used French with village chiefs and Vietnamese officers. Dan was the head of the 70-man Marine contingent guarding the U.S. embassy in Paris from 1968 to 1970. He has been an AF Napa board member for eight years, and he loves to spread his interest in French culture. “Use it or lose it,” he says to remind people of the importance of practice for those who already speak French.

During the pandemic, most AF Napa events, classes, and Saturday conversation meetings have been held online via Zoom, but as COVID-19 has ebbed, the organization has begun to offer some in-person classes, films and social events.

Information about membership, events, and classes is available on the AF Napa website, https://afnapa.com and on Facebook and Instagram.