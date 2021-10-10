Travel: Nevada - Not just a drive-through state

When I was a young child, Nevada was viewed as just a place to drive through to get to somewhere else. Our family drove to Nebraska most summers to visit family and always drove across Nevada in the dead of night. My parents said it was the heat they were avoiding, but as a child I was sure it—Nevada—was something scary and forbidden. I always felt better when we emerged on the other side and Utah welcomed us with her bright sunrise.
Today as a seasoned outdoor traveler of the West, these fears are gone. I have grown to love so many things about Nevada. For so many years our destinations were focused on the other beautiful states such as Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. However, most of these journeys required a drive and stopover through some part of Nevada, either coming or going. This is where my curiosity and attraction began for Nevada, and I found myself wanting more of this understated and mysterious place.
Nevada has so many hidden gems: high mountain peaks, vast deserts, idyllic state parks, intriguing ghost towns and two stunning national parks. North to south and east to west, there are numerous treasures to explore without the crowds and traffic.
There are three main routes to get across most of Nevada: Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 6. Highway 80 is the most direct route and carries the most vehicles. However, it can be busy and full of semi-trucks and large RVs. Highway 50 is the old route and has been coined “The Loneliest Road in America,” and for good reason.
It passes through old mining towns such as Austin and Eureka, and traverses vast stretches of nothing but expansive desert and valley views. Highway 6 is, however, even “lonelier” and provides access to several ghost towns. Each of these routes provides the visitor different and unique experiences.
Interstate 80, the fastest way across the desert, provides access to one of the state's most scenic areas that deserves to be a destination in and of itself.
The Ruby Mountains, Nevada’s wettest mountain range, should not be missed. From Elko, head south toward the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway. The glacier-carved range and canyon valley is so unexpectedly beautiful and often compared to the Swiss Alps.
The craggy peaks rise up majestically amongst the alpine Aspen trees. There are many hiking opportunities to several lakes such as Liberty Lake and Island Lake. The fishing can be good in the native-stocked lakes and streams. Great camping (by reservation) is available at Thomas Canyon campground.
For those that enjoy getting well off the beaten track, 100 miles north of Elko, off Interstate 80 is the ghost town of Jarbidge and the Jarbidge Wilderness.
Part of this journey is on dirt roads still accessible by passenger cars but high-clearance vehicles are recommended. The camping is free but there are few spaces and even fewer amenities.
The town of Jarbridge is known as the most isolated mining town in Nevada and still has a few lingering residents. The setting is stunning and a walk down Main Street is a historical treat. The nearby wilderness area is filled with remote hiking and fishing. Always be mindful in this area of adverse weather conditions and their impact on the condition of rugged roads.
Highway 50 passes through the middle of Nevada and lies just north of several of Nevada’s small north-south mountain ranges. Nevada is actually home to 150 named mountain ranges. Several of these mountain ranges are within the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and provide camping, fishing and wilderness areas.
In addition to great recreational amenities, they are filled with historical sites and ghost towns. Most areas are accessible out of the quaint town of Austin, one of the best-preserved old towns in the west.
South of Austin, within Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, is the well-preserved mining town of Berlin. This park includes the Fossil House, which contains the remains of the ichthyosaur, an ancient marine animal that once swam in the ocean that covered Nevada 225 million years ago. (Another part of Nevada’s more ancient history that few may know!)
Further east on Highway 50 near the town of Ely is Cave Lake State Park. Located in another small north-south mountain range called the Schell Creek Range, Cave Lake is situated at an elevation of 7,300 feet. This park provides more outstanding recreational activities such as camping, fishing and hiking. In addition, ice fishing, cross country skiing and ice skating are available in the winter.
But the true loneliest road I have experienced is Highway 6, which eventually comes up from the south to connect to Highway 50 at Ely. Lonely and empty, this route passes through deserts and skirts to the south of the Humboldt-Toiyabe mountain ranges.
The town of Tonopah is filled with mining history including a historical hotel with, it is rumored, a resident ghost. Due to the town's remote location, it is also a dark sky city with amazing stargazing.
North of Tonopah, between Highways 50 and 6, are several other ghost towns. Belmont and nearby Manhattan are well-preserved towns with many buildings still remaining and worthy of a visit.
South of Tonopah is my favorite ghost town called Rhyolite. It has so many well-preserved buildings including a beautiful train depot. It also boasts a home built in 1905 out of 51,000 liquor bottles, claiming a lack of building supplies at the time. This home is still fully intact. If time permits, a stunning one way, high-clearance vehicle canyon called Titus Canyon connects Rhyolite into Death Valley National Park.
On the eastern edge of Nevada, near where Highways and 50 and 6 become the same route, is Great Basin National Park. One of only two national parks in Nevada, it is one of the least visited national parks due to its remote location.
This interesting park has much to offer including the fascinating Lehman Caves Tour (by reservation) and a variety of microclimates from shrub desert to high alpine. The trail to the ancient bristlecone pines is not to be missed as these trees are the world's oldest living organisms, living to more than 4,000 years old.
In addition to places along Highways 80, 50 and 6, Southern Nevada has several unique and worthwhile places to visit.
Not far from Las Vegas is a very special (although at times crowded) state park called Valley of Fire State Park. Although this park is small in size, it feels like another world with its striking red sandstone formations filled with amazing colors. The hikes in the park allow the visitor to view some of the highest concentration and best-preserved ancient petroglyphs I have ever seen in the west.
Further to the north from Las Vegas, near the Utah border, is a delightful reservoir located in Echo Canyon State Park. This park is well situated for overnight camping stay on the way to Utah and other southwestern states.
Close to Echo Canyon is another state park worth a visit called Cathedral Gorge State Park. Filled with dramatic carved cliffs and canyons, a hike along its picturesque trails provides vistas of stunning formations and cathedral-like spires. Not to be missed is a hike to Miller Point to view the canyon from its scenic overlook.
Although Nevada used to represent an enigmatic drive-through region, it has become, over the years, a cherished destination for many of my travels. Although my journeys to all of these places are not a complete list of Nevada’s treasures, it does prove that this is a state worth visiting.
Nevada is a state for staying awhile and exploring its natural and cultural beauty rich with history and adventure. All of the state parks mentioned provide camping, but always check ahead as reservations may be required. Also, gas stations can be far apart on many of the more remote highways and secondary roads, so be sure to plan ahead and be prepared. Fishing licenses, species guides and maps to fishing opportunities can be found online at www.fish.wildlifenv.com.