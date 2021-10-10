Travel: Nevada - Not just a drive-through state

When I was a young child, Nevada was viewed as just a place to drive through to get to somewhere else. Our family drove to Nebraska most summers to visit family and always drove across Nevada in the dead of night. My parents said it was the heat they were avoiding, but as a child I was sure it—Nevada—was something scary and forbidden. I always felt better when we emerged on the other side and Utah welcomed us with her bright sunrise.

Today as a seasoned outdoor traveler of the West, these fears are gone. I have grown to love so many things about Nevada. For so many years our destinations were focused on the other beautiful states such as Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. However, most of these journeys required a drive and stopover through some part of Nevada, either coming or going. This is where my curiosity and attraction began for Nevada, and I found myself wanting more of this understated and mysterious place.

Nevada has so many hidden gems: high mountain peaks, vast deserts, idyllic state parks, intriguing ghost towns and two stunning national parks. North to south and east to west, there are numerous treasures to explore without the crowds and traffic.