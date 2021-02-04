Travel Note: Specials in Mendocino, Merida and Japan

Explorateur Journeys creates personalized itineraries on luxury chartered yachts that can cater to travelers' preferences for swimming, viewing modern art, tasting and cooking local food, or connecting with the culture in the Setouchi region, which covers seven prefectures including familiar destinations such as Hiroshima and Okayama.

It offers a myriad of options for itineraries. A sample trip begins at the seaside resort town of Ushimado before sailing to Shodoshima, believed to be one of the first islands born to the gods in the mythology of Japan. Here are gorges for trekking and exploring. Teshima offers a more rural experience, while edgy Naoshima is known for its modern art installations, museums and unique architecture blended with a laid back beachy feel. Other possibilities include stops in Megijima, known as the “Ogre Island," dating back to an ancient legend, or Takamatsu, best known for its Ritsurin Garden with koi ponds, a teahouse, and flora and pine forests.