Travel Note: Specials in Mendocino, Merida and Japan

A Little River Inn special for medical workers
The Little River Inn, on the Mendocino coast in Northern California, is offering a special for frontline workers in the health care community – first responders, EMTs, nurses and doctors – through March 31.
The historic inn, owned and operated by fifth-generation innkeeper Cally Dym, is offering a 30% discount for any room on the property to members of the medical community who have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Book by calling 1.888.INN.LOVE or online with code HEROES. The offer is good for any dates between now and March 31, with no holiday or weekend restrictions.
They report that "the weather has been beautiful on the Mendocino Coast as they look forward welcoming back all guests, new and old.
"In the meantime, we would like our frontline worker friends to consider Little River Inn a welcome respite from the long hours they’ve spent saving lives and ensuring our futures. They deserve a safe and short escape, and then some."
The Little River Inn has implemented rigorous safety and well-being protocols to make guests feel as protected as possible.
Visit reservationdesk.com/little-river or call (866) 306-0940 for information.
Volaris introduces direct flights to Yucatan
It is now possible to fly direct from Oakland International Airport to Merida, capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan, via Volaris Airlines.
Introducing the new flight, which leaves Oakland five times a week, Minister of Tourism Michelle Fridman the region has carefully prepared Covid-19 safety precautions for visitors.
The Yucatan not only has ancient Mayan ruins, such as the famed Chichen Itza but a modern Mayan population, and the distinctive Mayan cuisine is one attraction visitors enjoy experiencing, Fridman said.
In addition, she noted, that the Yucatan is where the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs landed, and visitors can still swim in pools created by fragments of the meteor.
The capital city of Merida is rated the safest in Mexico, she added, and this colonial city provides another aspect of the Yucatan to explore.
"There is no other place in Mexico like the Yucatan," she said.
Trade bullet trains for chartered yachts in Japan
The Seto Inland Sea in Japan, home to more than 700 islands, offers a doorway to authentic Japan with calm weather, spiritual experiences, rustic fishing ports and prospects for adventure.
Explorateur Journeys creates personalized itineraries on luxury chartered yachts that can cater to travelers' preferences for swimming, viewing modern art, tasting and cooking local food, or connecting with the culture in the Setouchi region, which covers seven prefectures including familiar destinations such as Hiroshima and Okayama.
It offers a myriad of options for itineraries. A sample trip begins at the seaside resort town of Ushimado before sailing to Shodoshima, believed to be one of the first islands born to the gods in the mythology of Japan. Here are gorges for trekking and exploring. Teshima offers a more rural experience, while edgy Naoshima is known for its modern art installations, museums and unique architecture blended with a laid back beachy feel. Other possibilities include stops in Megijima, known as the “Ogre Island," dating back to an ancient legend, or Takamatsu, best known for its Ritsurin Garden with koi ponds, a teahouse, and flora and pine forests.
Email info@explorateurjourneys.com for more information.
