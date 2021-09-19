 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Travel: Our adventure in Greenville
Travel

Travel: Our adventure in Greenville

{{featured_button_text}}
Greenville 1

The Greenville Hotel was burned in the 2021 wildfires. 

The Dixie Fire spread throughout Plumas County and the Gold Rush town of Greenville burned to the ground overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 4. 

Photos of the devastation filled newspapers and newscasts the next morning. With advance warning, the  1,000 residents fled safely but the historic buildings on Main Street and many nearby homes burned to the ground.

Sadly, my husband Carl and I looked at the frame of Greenville’s downtown hotel in news photos. Three previous iterations also burned but we didn’t know them. Now this fourth version of the hotel joined its ancestors. We had always laughed when we recalled our 2016 stay in that odd hotel built in 1931.

Greenville wasn’t on our planned road trip itinerary. In fact, we were ignorant of its existence until it became an urgent stop on the tail end of a weeklong trip through four states.

Mackey, Idaho was the first destination. After a long drive through Nevada, we toured Twin Falls and the Lava Beds in Idaho. On the outskirts of Mackey, we stopped at a children’s camp to arrange the rental of the camp as a site for the 2017 total solar eclipse. As a veteran of six previous eclipses, I wanted my children and grandchildren to take advantage of this rare US opportunity. I threatened exclusion from my will for absentees. Under clear skies of eastern Idaho, everyone would marvel at the total solar eclipse

Our second destination was a visit with Cindy and Paul Nusser. Their home was in the tiny west Idaho town of Weippe. Paul and Carl were high school classmates.

Our third destination was a visit to Waitsburg, Washington, the tiny burg where Susan Baker retired after she and I worked together at The Doctors Company.

The circuitous route home on state and county backroads led us to Lake Amador in California. A longtime friend maintained a cabin there and always extolled the virtues of the lake and the surrounding forests. At the north shore we intended to drive south on the eastern side of the lake but somehow took the road on the west side of the lake. Instead of lake scenery and the possibility of a stay at a quaint inn, we drove past miles of campgrounds and campgrounds and campgrounds.

With nowhere to stop for the night and the sun almost down, we continued south. Greenville was the next town. A downtown three-story hotel looked closed and foreboding, but we could not drive further.

The ground floor was dark and appeared to house abandoned storefronts. A hand-painted sign indicated the hotel was open and the office was up one flight of stairs. We climbed up and knocked on the Dutch door of the room marked "Office."

Firetruck

A fire truck was part of the parade for Gold Digger Day in 2016 when the Rices visited Greenville.  

A tall woman opened the top part of the door and asked if we wanted a room. She could have stepped out of a 1960’s Haight Ashbury sequence with long hair, boots, and multiple layers of skirts.

At the same time, we heard a man’s voice yelling at the woman to send us away. “Tell them we’re closed,” he bellowed.

She ignored him and jangled a huge ring of keys as we followed her to the available third-floor room. None of her keys appeared able to lock the open door but she assured us one existed and she brought it to us during our meal at the diner.

The fried chicken was tasty, and we forgot our usual avoidance of forbidden fried foods as we wolfed down the entrée with French fries and onion rings. After our meal, we took our bags from the truck and trudged to our tiny room.

The soundless hall appeared empty of other guests. Our view was the roof of another part of the hotel and the bathroom had a toilet and sink but the shower was down the hall. We opted for a morning shower accompanied by sunlight. Most indelible was the bed. Any two people who slept on the old double-sized bed had better like their partner. The mattress sunk deeply in the center and gravity rolled the two humans together.

When we left the diner after breakfast, we were surprised to see dozens of people gathered along Main Street. Our parked truck in its corner position was not allowed to move because the street was cordoned off for a parade.

“Did I forget some holiday?” asked Carl.

“I can’t think of any in mid-July,” I responded. “Clearly, we are about to celebrate something with the good folks of Greenville because we can’t leave town.”

“We’ll have a front-row seat from the back of our truck. See the three ladies on the curb? Let’s invite them to join us in the truck bed,” I suggested.

“Great idea,” answered Carl. “Then they can tell us what we are watching.”

Parade

Gold Digger Day was an annual celebration in honor Greenville's heritage and the discovery of gold in 1851.

Our truck bed guests enthusiastically informed us today was Gold Digger Day. To honor the town’s heritage and the discovery of gold in 1851, Greenville always celebrated on the third Saturday of July. The parade was the start of a full day of activities that included horseshoe and softball tournaments, a hot rod show, face painting, and a chili cookoff and ice cream social. How fortuitous to be in Greenville on Gold Digger Day!

Like most parades, the local dignitaries rode by in old, open cars. After several mounted patrols and local musicians, we viewed a long string of antique and current fire and forest department trucks from various county towns. A loud megaphone voice announced each pre-teen participant of each pedal cart race. There were at least a dozen races.

With the happy crowd, we cheered the boys in each race. One truck bed guest confided to me that the parade was always the same each year. She suggested we come back and celebrate with them again next year. Our response to return was sincere but somehow, we never did. Now we cannot.

A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville Wednesday evening. Fire officials confirmed that some buildings were destroyed, offering no details.However, a photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.The town, which dates to Californias Gold Rush era, has some buildings more than a century old.As the fires north and eastern sides exploded, the Plumas County Sheriffs Office issued a Facebook posting warning the towns approximately 800 residents: You are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!The three-week-old blaze was the states largest wildfire and had blackened well over 435 square miles (1,126 square kilometers), burning dozens of homes before making its new run.Early in the week, some 5,000 firefighters had made progress on the blaze, saving some threatened homes, bulldozing pockets of unburned vegetation and managing to surround a third of the perimeter.We did everything we could, fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said. Sometimes its just not enough.More fire engines and bulldozers were being ordered to bolster the fight, he said. On Wednesday, the fire grew by thousands of acres and an additional 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate, bringing nearly 26,500 people in several counties under evacuation orders, he said.Red flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds erupted Wednesday and were expected to be a continued threat through Thursday evening.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Traveling to Mexico in COVID times
Travel

Traveling to Mexico in COVID times

  • Updated

Within Mexico, Puerto Vallarta is ranked number two for gastronomy, following Mexico City. Here's a sneak peak at what they have planned for their restaurant week, coming up this month.

+2
Go away with ... Rachael Ray
Travel

Go away with ... Rachael Ray

  • Updated

“I’m a big believer in going to a region you like and getting lost on purpose,” Rachael Ray said from her home in Tuscany, Italy. “My mom used to do that with me when I was a kid. We’d drive to Vermont and we’d go left instead of right or down a different street or into a different place. You don’t have to go far, but I completely love the idea of getting lost a little bit. I’m an off-the-beaten-path kind of person and I like places that have reinvented themselves.” Currently in her 16th season of the syndicated “Rachael Ray Show,” she also is the author of the upcoming cookbook, “This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front,” which will be out on October 26. Ray, who also has a home in New York, shares her travels with fans on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RachaelRay), Twitter (https://twitter.com/rachaelray) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@rachaelray?).

Into the driver's seat, out of the comfort zone in Mykonos
Travel

Into the driver's seat, out of the comfort zone in Mykonos

“You are certain you can drive a stick shift?” asked Aldo as we sat on the veranda outside the lobby of my hotel in Mykonos. A tall, mustachioed Albanian who clearly understood cars, Aldo gave me the keys to a tiny Fiat Panda in fire-engine red. He stared at me as if he had instead handed over a revolver and asked if I knew how to engage the safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News