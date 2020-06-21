Travel quiz 2020

Answer #2: C), off the River Plate in Montevideo, Uruguay on December 13, 1939. In the first official WWII battle between German and Allied naval vessels, the German “pocket battleship” Admiral Graf Spee was damaged by British warships, though in actuality the British ships had suffered far more damage. British Naval intelligence convinced the Germans that the British had more firepower on the way, which was untrue. Thus, the Germans decided to scuttle the Graff Spee in the Montevideo harbor where parts of the vessel are still visible today.

Answer #3: B), The Golden Spike is in the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California.

Answer #4: Lichtenstein, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, and Andorra do not have airports. All visitors come in by train, car or ship.

Answer #5: A), Columbia. It was considered confusing with the District of Columbia, the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., which ironically is sometimes mixed up with state of Washington. Funny, isn’t it?

Answer #6: Afar is one of the nine regional states in Ethiopia.

Answer #7: Portugal