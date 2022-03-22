Travel: Returning to Europe at last, Part 4, Gibraltar and Spain

Editor's note: This is the final installment of a series about a journey on land and at sea through Portugal and Spain by Napa residents Gerald and Jean Hasser.

Smooth overnight sailing – a consistent pleasure of this voyage aboard the MV Clio – brought us from Sevilla, down the Guadalquivir River to the Atlantic, through the Strait of Gibraltar separating Europe from Africa, along the coast of North Africa to the Spanish territorial city of Ceuta.

The city, sometimes pronounced “Selta”, rises from its harbor to the Moroccan hills surrounding it on three sides. It is one of two Spanish enclaves in North Africa that Morocco would love to call its own, and has the look and feel of a European seaside resort city.

Our group was guided through the compact city of about 80,000, learning local history and hearing about recent unauthorized migrant activity by people from African and other countries attempting to use Ceuta as a gateway to Spain and the European Union in search of a better life.

At an overlook we could see the waters of the Atlantic meet those of the Mediterranean, highlighting the strategic location of Ceuta through the centuries. We continued through the spotless downtown where the city’s religious diversity shown by the presence of mosques, synagogues, churches, temples and statues.

In the fall of 2021, we were featured by the local news media as the first group aboard the first foreign passenger vessel to arrive in at least 18 months. Residents have access to Spain via passenger ferries and helicopters, the fares for which are subsidized by the Spanish government to encourage Spaniards to live and work in Ceuta.

That evening we cruised across the strait to Europe, to the British territory of Gibraltar, at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, in the shadow of the iconic “Rock." Just as Morocco would love to reclaim Ceuta from Spain, Gibraltar has been coveted by Spain since the 18th century.

The Brits are having none of that, and their geographically tiny but densely populated territory is an economic powerhouse, with commensurate cost of living. It includes the largest bunkering port in the Mediterranean, providing several types of fuel and supplies to oceangoing vessels. Additional economic drivers include tourism, finance, and tech – mostly involving internet gaming.

Karen Lawson, a British military vet, wife of a submarine commander, mother of five and longtime Gibraltar resident, was our outstanding guide. She traced local history back to the Neanderthal era, traces of which have been discovered near shore. She led us on a tour of huge natural caves that have been converted to performance spaces.

One upping that, we toured the military caves and tunnels within the Rock -- now a museum -- that were constructed by Allied forces during World War II, in which about 17,000 British troops and 300 nurses spent many months ready to defend the territory. Karen pointed out that no pregnancies occurred in the tunnel system during that time – for a couple reasons – the nurse’s quarters were behind a locked gate with an armed guard, and the troops had very few showers.

The famous Gibraltar Apes, actually Barbary Macaques, were among us near the almost 1,400 foot summit, seen but not heard and quite polite - they’re British, you see.

From above, we looked down on one of the world’s most unusual airports, built by the Royal Air Force during the war. It is now in use by commercial jets on daily flights from London. Its runway is crossed midpoint by one of the city’s main streets providing access to the Spanish border crossing. When a scheduled jet is getting close, the street is closed so the jet can safely land, then reopened. When the jet is ready for takeoff the process is repeated.

Downtown’s pedestrian friendly Casemates Square serves as an authentic high street of a small English city, lined with shops, restaurants, pubs, an efficient post office and a fully functioning red phone box.

An overnight sail brought us to the city of Málaga along Spain’s southeastern Mediterranean coast. A walking tour led through a recently renovated waterfront residential area to the sparkling clean pedestrian downtown shopping street, newly paved in smooth tiles without a speck of gum to be seen. The city prides itself as the birthplace of Pablo Picasso in 1881 and displays some of his work in the house where he was born, now a museum.

We had a fine lunch hosted in the home a retired couple – he from the United Nations and she from the Red Cross. After careers in many countries they, like many Europeans, chose Málaga for their retirement home for its climate, and its high standard of living with low cost compared to many parts of the continent.

Our next day’s port call was the city of Cartagena, founded by Carthaginians, then invaded and controlled by Romans for centuries. The city’s naturally protected port is heavily used commercially and is also the primary base for the Spanish Navy, with three destroyers and one Coast Guard cutter docked when we arrived.

The Romans left a legacy in the form of a great amphitheater, which has been restored and is again in use for performances. Continuing archeological excavations have revealed entire Roman era neighborhood ruins under existing dilapidated 19th century buildings, some of which will be removed to preserve the ancient historical site.

On to Valencia, one of the busiest commercial ports in Europe, and the third biggest city in Spain. It was one of our favorites. Our excellent local guide Elena led us on foot through the older part of the city, with one of its major squares and boulevards converted to pedestrian use.

We also visited the city’s amazing and beautiful public market was in a high domed building with dozens of stalls offering fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and seafoods of all kinds.

The Valencia Club Cocina is a combination cooking club and school, specializing in the traditional Valencian method of making paella, which originated in Valencia. The dish, dating back centuries, was originally developed to incorporate available inexpensive ingredients. Valencians are very proud and protective of their signature dish and have no truck with variations on the original that have sprung up in Spain or elsewhere. We savored fine aromas emanating from huge pans about three feet in diameter -- one of which your humble scribe was recruited to stir while clad in apron and toque. Good fun!

Our final stop in Valencia was the ultra modern and sleek City of Arts and Sciences, huge complex designed by the famed architect Santiago Calatrava,and developed in the 1990s, repurposed a dry riverbed area into a work of art including an opera house and other buildings, a giant reflecting pool and garden walkways.

Barcelona, the capital of the Catalonia region and Spain’s second largest city, was the final port call for our group and the Clio. The port is Europe’s biggest for giant cruise ships, which share space with drive-on ferries and an eye-popping collection of mega yachts.

After a walking tour in the Gothic quarter, we entered the famous and monumental Sagrada Familia cathedral, Barcelona’s iconic mix of Gothic and Art Nouveau styles, designed by architect Antoni Gaudi. Its construction began in 1882 and is still incomplete.

As we prepared to depart our ship on the final morning, our outstanding trip leader Clarisa Gonzalez helped us purchase train tickets to Madrid, contacted the hotel staff there and arranged a taxi to the train station, typical of the outstanding care and service provided by Overseas Adventure Travel.

On our own inside Barcelona’s Sants train station we learned there was a partial strike, reducing the number of operating trains. We were relieved when the crowd waiting to board our started moving and we found the train not too crowded. Between several stops at cities on the way, our train reached 186 miles per hour through the countryside of hills, forests and ranches in hushed serenity.

In Madrid, we stayed at the centrally located Francisco Primero Hotel, a converted residential building on pedestrian-only Calle del Arenal. The hotel’s location a few short blocks from the expansive Plaza Mayor, allowed us to enjoy this great city on foot for two days, including visits to the Prado Museum, the neighboring botanical garden, and the opera house.

We enjoyed our meals outdoors in mild October weather, with excellent people-watching.

A special treat was a visit to the Royal Palace, the third largest in Europe. We expected to tour the famous interior, only to hear rumors it was closed, and we wondered why large crowds and lines were still forming.

We eventually found that a grand and formal changing of the guard was about to happen. As we stood at the edge of the huge courtyard, the splendor unfolded, dozens of troops in full historical regalia, some mounted on beautiful steeds, paraded through the courtyard, highlighted by the firing of cannon.

The hotel staff had arranged the necessary pre departure COVID-19 testing as well as car to pick us up at four a.m. on the morning of our departure to take us to the Madrid Barajas Airport for the trip home. The pickup time came and went and we were getting nervous, so the desk clerk scrambled and found a substitute car and driver. And what a driver – slipping quickly through the empty predawn streets until reaching the open and uncrowded freeway toward the airport, then accelerating to 90 miles per hour and reaching the front of the terminal in half the normal time. Well done!

An exhilarating end to the trip. And what a trip it was – safety, scenery, history, fine food and accommodations, and new friends all combined for a great experience. Now when can we board again?