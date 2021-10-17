Travel: Scottsdale, Arizona: 'The West’s Most Western Town'

Around Scottsdale

The heart of Scottsdale’s Old Town district is a leisurely three-block stroll from the Valley Ho. “The West’s Most Western Town,” as the city calls itself, does not disappoint in its dining and drinking options. There are more than 800 restaurants, including Craft 64, which serves wood-fired pizzas and microbrews just a block from the hotel.

Other enclaves include NakedQ BBQ, Citizen Public House and the Brat Haus, which offers bratwurst, chili and 28 craft beers on tap near Scottsdale Stadium. Hula’s modern tiki vibe and tropical cocktails create an exotic island feel. To cure a sweet tooth, visit Ruze Cake House or Sweet Dees Bakeshop.

Scottsdale is celebrated for its art galleries. Sample the best the city can offer at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Old Town. Displaying modern works of architecture, art and design, SmoCA has four galleries with rotating exhibitions.

The Museum of the West opened in 2015 as a Smithsonian Institution affiliate. It relies upon collected stories to expose the lives of Native Americans and cowboys in the unsettled West. Inspiring tales are accompanied by Western and Native American art and artifacts from the 19th, 20th and, yes, 21st centuries.