It was both the most relaxing and most frustrating trip I have ever taken. The extremes were brought about completely by accident - mine, by mysteriously and seriously injuring my knee on Day 1 of my voyage aboard the Star Pride of Windstar Cruises.

Relaxing because, as I transitioned from wheelchair to crutches to cane, the Star Pride likewise morphed, at least to me, into a luxury, floating R&R yacht.

Frustrating because I would miss all the glamorous port stops on my 12-day journey at sea from Lisbon to Barcelona via Casablanca. I could view or imagine them only from my luxury - and often private - cruiser, as most other guests were off on tours.

"Hello Algarve! Nice rock, Gibraltar...Strange bazaar, Morocco...Some cathedral, Seville!"

Fortunately, my wife Susan made the actual tours and would fill me in on her eyewitness experiences with accompanying photos.

Back to the plus side. I have never made as many friends on any other cruise. Misery loves company, as the saying goes. Many of the cruisers inquired about my injury and then trumped it by recounting their own previous woes, sometimes making me feel like a piker or a whiner.

But a large tip of my hat to those cruisers with permanent disabilities who persevered daily and overcame what, to me, would be major obstacles, with ease and a smile. They are to be admired for their courage, and it was a humbling and worthy experience to have cruised in their shoes for a brief time.

The Star Pride is an eight-deck, all-suite cruiser that can accommodate about 300 passengers and half as many crew. Windstar is often described as a luxury cruise line - and that it is - but it is a relaxed elegance and not hoity-toity or pretentious.

Dress is casual, and the crew is there when you need them, invisible when you don't. By Day 3, everyone seems to know your name and personal tastes.

My first stop was to the Medical Center where my knee was examined, rubbed, and wrapped and was then wheelchair-ed off to my suite. Recovery would take at least two weeks, the medic examiner said, and I should limit my walking as I progressed to crutches and a cane.

So the Star Pride and I would be up-close-and-personal shipmates for the entire voyage. By the end of the cruise, I could have given a tour from the crew's quarters on Decks 1 and 2 to the Yacht Club Cafe on Deck 8.

The Star Pride even had an Acupuncture Center, which I promptly visited only to learn that several treatments would be required for any improvement. I took one session with 15 needles anyway in hopes of a miracle cure.

I also enjoy an occasional cigar (I know, I know, bad for ya), and one of the ship's officers arranged a private smoking area for me where it would be out of view and not annoy the other cruisers.

While I was unable to enjoy life ashore with the locals of the various countries, sometimes they came to visit me. At various ports, the Star Pride hired local entertainers and chefs to perform in the ship's main showroom - fado singers from Lisbon, tagine chefs from Morocco, flamenco dancers from Spain, etc.

The cruise, titled Souks & Sherries, began in Lisbon on Portugal's West Coast and ended in an abbreviated U-turn in Barcelona on the northeast Spanish Coast. Port stops included Portimao in the Portuguese Algarve, Gibraltar, Casablanca, and the Spanish ports of Cadiz, Malaga, and Cartagena.

Overall, despite the unexpected injury, the cruise on the Star Pride of Windstar Cruises was a memorable experience. The luxurious accommodations, attentive crew, and the opportunity to meet fellow travelers and hear about their experiences made up for missing out on some of the shore excursions. The cruise line's relaxed elegance was a welcome change from the sometimes stuffy and formal atmosphere of other luxury cruise lines.

While I may not have been able to explore the ports as fully as I would have liked, I still feel grateful for the chance to have seen and experienced new places and cultures, even if it was from the deck of a ship. And who knows, maybe I'll be back one day to fully explore the sights and sounds of Lisbon, Casablanca, and beyond.

Lisbon pre-cruise

Before embarking on our Windstar cruise, we spent three unhurried but eventful days in Lisbon. It made for a smooth transition. Among our Lisbon highlights:

Lodging: We stayed at the Memmo Alfama, a boutique hotel in the historic district. The price was right, the location excellent to walk the narrow winding streets in the old Alfama area, and the views from our balcony and patio were extraordinary.

Dining: Portuguese seafood classics merge nicely with French cuisine at Restaurante Federico, a courtyard eatery located in an old cellar at Palacio Ludovice. Follow Chef Ricardo Simoes’ suggestions, and you can’t go wrong. Figure about $50 a person with wine.

Sightseeing: We booked a half-day tour with Viator that included stops at several neighborhoods in the Barrio Alta, a visit to the Jeronimos Monastery and the Belem district, the original home of those delicious Portuguese custard pastries known as pasteis de nata.