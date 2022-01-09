Travel: The Colors of the Southwest

I last visited the American southwest with my parents when I was about 16 years old around 1970. So the memories of an 16-year-old are not so vivid when measured from half a century ago. To remedy this I decided to go again, revive some memories and create new ones.

Driving south through our Central Valley and passing through the Mojave desert landscape changed from lush green to the dull pale colors sand and rock. Not so pretty but still interesting.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

By the time I reached Monument Valley the true colors of the southwest made themselves known.

Here in the Napa Valley what is on the earth is the subject. In the Southwest the earth itself is the object of interest: lush layers of strata all in nature's perfect pallet of yellows and oranges browns and reds, and very little foliage. The raw earth revealing its true majesty, that was a revelation.

I found an Airbnb in Monument Valley called Turquoise Cabin, owned and operated by a Navajo family. Teepees and cabins were available, I chose a cabin with a view of the valley that film director John Ford himself would be jealous of.

I need to add I’ve been to the Turquoise cabin B&B three times now and each time the same cat greets me. She knows I will have some deli turkey slices for her.

You could drive in this magical place on a dirt road so challenging I’m glad I had rented a truck , People in their small cars soon realized they had an E-ticket ride at Disneyland. Even so, Monument Valley is nature's wonderland as though she said, “Here I will create a sculpture garden." It’s funny that I kept humming western music from TV and from the movies while driving this wondrous place.

At the Monument Valley Tribal Park Visitor Center you can even find a place to sit down and meet a Navajo code talker; I believe only two men survive from this great story of the greatest generation.

Sunrise and sunset here is a spiritual experience, the great pinnacles making shadows with the red sun behind them, slowly changing to blue sky is unforgettable.

I went to Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim because a long-time Napa resident and wise friend said it was a special place, and so I took him at his word. He was not wrong. A long drive through a candyland of color and 100 mile vistas brought me to the lodge at North Rim. Built in the 1930s with local stone and timber, it’s the location of locations; don’t doubt me on this.

It is balanced on a peninsula overlooking the canyon; you feel like you’re on the prow of a great ship. The lodge has three places to eat, a formal restaurant, a buffet and a deli. I chose the buffet and good thing too — it was fantastic! Simple hearty food and all you can eat.

There is a terrace in the back of the lodge for viewing and so I muscled in, so many people just like me wanting a seat with my camera in hand to see the sunset on the canyon and was impressed with how the scene changed as the shadows replaced the creams and golds of the canyon walls.

Later that night I left my log cabin to see what the sky looked like in total darkness. You really don’t know what the night sky looks like till you see it from this place. The canyon is in total darkness; only the sound of the breeze tells you something is there. The night sky is full of light, the Milky Way is a bold stripe overhead and the whole show ends abruptly on the horizon at the rim of the canyon.

Arches National Park

I believe the jewel in the crown of our national park system is Arches National Park. Once again, it's nature at its most outlandish and even Seuss-like in its character. Impossible arches, rocks upon rocks balancing like acrobats — it’s important to realize that they have been developing their act for millions of years just so we can enjoy it today.

One particular site in Arches is Delicate Arch, a must-see if you have the energy and stamina. When starting my hike I was not aware of what a challenge it would be. A sign at the beginning of the hike says “Bring water.”

"Why would I do that?" I thought. "It’s not that hot and I’ll be gone a short while."

Belatedly, I discovered it was a drudge, not a hike. It felt endless, but worst of all was not knowing how much further. I had to go made me sit down and think, "Is this worth the effort?"

I got so thirsty just seeing smarter people than I sipping their sodas I thought maybe they would sell me one. Then again, I truly dislike sodas so I determined that denying myself water is a fitting punishment for my foolishness. One particular stretch was an endless solid rock incline, a woman much younger than I was silently competing to see who could reach the top first. I’ll let you guess who won.

Reaching our goal was like stepping into a great church only open to the sky. People were in silent reverence at this remarkable site, a great bowl below and an impossible arch above. If a place could be called holy, this is it.

A neighbor of mine told me of a place in Arizona he knew I would like. He was correct: Prescott, Arizona is about two hours from anything and that’s part of its charm. Driving into town, I knew I would love this place; it was like meeting a person you instantly enjoy being with and don’t even know why.

It felt like coming home, friendly people, no stress, no traffic. It has a really wonderful downtown hotel. Saint Michael Hotel is an old wood and brick building in original condition. It even has its original cage elevator with an accordion door that snaps shut when you step out.

The hallways are so wide you could drive a team of oxen through them, although why you would do that, I don’t know. And the lobby looks like an old western movie set.

While walking on the courthouse square, I sensed someone coming up behind me, a woman put a firm hand on my shoulder and said, “I just love your shirt where did you get it?" I let her know, and later I thought to myself, that would never happen in California. After all, you don’t touch people you don’t know.

Then, the long drive home through northern Arizona, southern Utah, Salt Lake City, 50 miles of blue sky and white earth called the Bonneville salt flats, the mighty Sierra Nevada mountains, flat San Joaquin Valley and then ... Napa.

Bittersweet is the word that describes that feeling of coming back — happy to be home but, oh, the places I have seen...

Ken Boyd is resident of Napa.