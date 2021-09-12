Travel: The Dead Sea: It's not dead and not a sea -- so what is it?

Fortress resorts

There are about six sprawling resorts scattered like isolated fortresses along the Dead Sea. A number of others are in the planning stage but put on hold until Covid runs its course. The resort I stayed at was built by the Jordanian government as an investment and is now managed by an international hotel chain as a five-star property.

Getting back to the Dead Sea fact and fiction, no, you can’t sink but yes, you can drown. If one accidentally drinks enough of the salt water, the larynx could inflate and lead to suffocation and drowning. Passing out face-first in the water could obviously also lead to drowning.

Consequently, tourists are advised to float rather than try to swim as the heavy salt concentration could burn and damage eyes at the very least.

The alleged medical, therapeutic and beauty benefits credited to the sea waters go all the way back to Cleopatra. She was the first to cash in and had little cosmetic factories built along the shore.

Egyptians used certain elements from the sea for embalming and mummification. Today, you can see tourists covered face to toe in black mud, shuffling along the shore, looking much like living mummies.