Travel: The Dead Sea: It's not dead and not a sea -- so what is it?

DEAD SEA, Jordan — Once international travel opens its gates, why not begin at the very end, the bottom of the world, the mysterious and biblical body of water known as the Dead Sea, the lowest point on the face of the earth, and the final stop on most every Jordan tour.
Its very name staggers the imagination -- the sea where no one can sink or drown, the source of miraculous cures ranging from sanctity to virility (with hair restoration thrown in), where one can float for hours and read a newspaper (or tablet), and a mud bath can cleanse your body and soul (along with adding an instant and permanent suntan).
Or is it?
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
After visiting Jordan’s major attractions of the lost city of Petra, the Roman ruins at Jerash and the Wadi Rum desert where Lawrence of Arabia ruled, most tour operators schedule a quick overnight at one of the Dead Sea resorts, allowing just enough time for a float in the sea and a stop at the spa to stock up on some of those miracle creams and potions.
I spent three days here trying to find out what works and what doesn’t.
It's a lake
First, the Dead Sea is not a sea at all, but technically a landlocked lake surrounded by Jordan, Israel and Palestine. The only water trickling in comes from the River Jordan and there is no way out.
Second, the Dead Sea is not even dead. While there are no plants, fish or any other visible life forms, it is filled with microbes that get along quite happily in the salty mix.
Because of its landlocked position, the sea’s salt concentration is almost 35 percent, about 10 times saltier than ocean water. Stones and boulders at the water’s edge are encrusted with salt left by the lapping waves.
Yes, the Dead Sea is far and away the lowest point on earth, some 400 meters (1,400 feet) below sea level -- and it’s getting lower each year because water is being diverted to fill the needs of the surrounding countries. If this continues, scientists predict the sea could eventually be reduced to a wind-swept salt flat.
(By comparison, Death Valley, North America’s lowest point, is about 300 feet below sea level, almost five times higher than the Dead Sea.)
Out after dark
Yes, you can float and read a newspaper, and no, you cannot sink, both because of the high salt content.
But bad things can still happen.
“You could get shot,” the man at the concierge desk at my hotel said with a shrug of his shoulders. “But even then, you won’t sink.”
He explained that blunt, startling remark: Tourists are routinely advised to get out of the sea by sundown, as swimming or floating is only allowed during daylight and in designated areas. It’s only 10 miles across from Jordan to Israel and Palestine, a distance an expert swimmer could easily handle with float stops.
If a lone swimmer or group of swimmers are spotted approaching either shore suspiciously in the dead of night, drowning may be the least of their worries. That was also told to me a number of times by various individuals during my three-day stay, although no one could recall the last shooting at sea.
Good kid on the block
“We think of ourselves as the good kid in a bad neighborhood,” said my Jordanian tour guide, Manshee, “but anything is possible.”
And what a rough neighborhood it is, with Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine and Egypt all within striking distance.
“It’s so difficult to convince people in your part of the world that it is no more dangerous here than in any of your own bad neighborhoods,” Manshee continued. “We often say we’re simply caught between Iraq and a hard place.”
Shortly after 9/11, Jordan tourism dropped to almost nothing, with as few as 50 people a day visiting Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. At that time, entrance to Petra was actually on sale at half price.
Since then, tourism rose gradually until it hit record numbers in 2010. Then came Arab Spring and that record number was halved as the “neighborhood” grew uneasy. And now the pandemic has reduced tourism even lower than the 9/11 numbers.
Fortress resorts
There are about six sprawling resorts scattered like isolated fortresses along the Dead Sea. A number of others are in the planning stage but put on hold until Covid runs its course. The resort I stayed at was built by the Jordanian government as an investment and is now managed by an international hotel chain as a five-star property.
Getting back to the Dead Sea fact and fiction, no, you can’t sink but yes, you can drown. If one accidentally drinks enough of the salt water, the larynx could inflate and lead to suffocation and drowning. Passing out face-first in the water could obviously also lead to drowning.
Consequently, tourists are advised to float rather than try to swim as the heavy salt concentration could burn and damage eyes at the very least.
The alleged medical, therapeutic and beauty benefits credited to the sea waters go all the way back to Cleopatra. She was the first to cash in and had little cosmetic factories built along the shore.
Egyptians used certain elements from the sea for embalming and mummification. Today, you can see tourists covered face to toe in black mud, shuffling along the shore, looking much like living mummies.
“Many Russians and Scandinavians like to cover themselves in mud,” the man at the concierge desk told me. "They think it will darken their skin. They still look the same when they leave.”
But it is generally agreed by both tourists and locals that the Dead Sea waters and mud will result in a better complexion and help cure skin problems like psoriasis and eczema. Every spa in the area stocks a large supply of potions, lotions, bath salt, facial cream, mud masks, scrubs etc. at prices ranging from $25 to $1,000.
So yes, to an improved skin, but probably not, to the claims of hair restoration, virility and the like.
In the beginning
For Christians, the entire Dead Sea area, which covers some 50 miles, inspires their faith. They believe this is where God first spoke to man and gave the 10 Commandments to Moses, where Jesus was baptized, where Lot’s wife was turned into a pillar of salt, where the infamous cities of Sodom and Gomorrah once stood---even all the way back to where the Garden of Eden once flourished.
And so we end at the very beginning, with Adam and Eve.
Now doesn’t it seem almost sacrilegious that, in an area like this, tour operators would allow only enough time to get your toes wet in the Dead Sea?
Check out the week in cartoons
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Dominick A. Merle is co-founder of the International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Assn. and a frequent contributor. He resides in Montreal.