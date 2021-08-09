Travel: The Hotel Del: One of a kind

San Diego, California --
In California, anytime is beach resort-time and there are plenty of choices up and down the coast, but one is truly legendary – the historic Hotel Del Coronado.
It has a unique beachfront location on an island off the coast of San Diego, reachable by boat, ferry, or a long, arching bridge. Its iconic architecture is immediately recognizable – an expansive, towered and balconied white Victorian, red-roofed with a three-level dome. The service is stellar, the amenities abundant, the food excellent. Like any legendary hotel should be, its deep history is honored, and its present is vibrant.
Poised on the peninsula of Coronado Island, with one side facing Glorietta Bay and the west side firmly anchored along a wide swath of white sand beach and the Pacific Ocean, the Del, as it is affectionally known, is one of the last of California’s 19th century grand dame beach resorts.
When it first opened in 1888, it was the grandest of the grand, outfitted with the most modern amenities, including complete electrification and telephones, a rarity at the time.
The more than 300 guest rooms were furnished with fine wood furniture, luxurious bedding and deep carpets. The entire hotel, still today the second largest wooden structure in the United States, was built around an interior courtyard lushly landscaped with palms and exotic fruit trees.
The Crown Room, where formal meals were taken, was expansive, with no pillars to interrupt the sweeping views. The room’s central chandelier was designed by L. Frank Baum, a frequent long-term quest during the early years of the 20th century and where he wrote three of his hugely popular Wizard of Oz books.
Baum wasn’t the only notable visitor. Here Edward, Prince of Wales reportedly met his future wife, Mrs. Wallis Simpson. Presidents from William McKinley through Jimmy Carter were guests, and in September 1970, President Richard Nixon held a State Dinner at The Del to honor the President of Mexico. Even more exciting for locals than visiting dignitaries was the arrival of the crew and stars to film the famous comedy, “Some Like it Hot” starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis.
But the Hotel Del Coronado isn’t dwelling in the past. It’s in the final stages of a $400 million renovation and expansion. Over the past years it’s opened seventy beach front cottage style condominiums, a breathtaking tower of rooms, aptly called The Views, with unimpeded views of the Pacific, and updated and expanded its multiple dining areas.
The fabled Crown Room is scheduled to re-open in the coming months after a careful restoration that leaves much of the original décor intact, as does the restoration of the elegant 19th century lobby, a necessity since the hotel has been listed on the National Historic Landmark since 1977.
One of the most popular updates has been the installation of the Sun Deck, a roof-top restaurant and bar with extensive seating, firepits and couches where you can order an exotic cocktail, beer, or glass of wine with appetizers such as Citrus Grilled Shrimp or Hamachi Crudo. Heartier fare, like the Del Double Cheeseburger or San Diego Fish Sandwich are also on offer. Depending on where you sit, you can take in the ocean view, the grassy knoll with children playing, or the Olympic swimming pool.
Serea is the fine-dining seafood restaurant opened at the Del in 2019, headed by Chef JoJo Ruiz, a San Diego native honored by the James Beard Foundation as a Smart Catch Leader for his commitment to sustainable fish. Reading the menu is like taking a trip along the Pacific. Mexican Blue Shrimp from Sinaloa, Red Snapper from La Paz, Pacific Sea Bass from Ensenada, and Rockfish from San Diego.
The specialty is whole grilled fish, sold by the pound, served tableside, where it is expertly boned by your server. For starters, it’s not surprising the seafood focused chef has an entire section for ceviche and one for sashimi, and while it’s hard to choose, you can’t go wrong with the Local Halibut Ceviche bathed in coconut milk and spices.
Additional amenities at the Del include a spa with a private swimming pool, early morning fitness classes, a right-on-the-beach taco shack that also serves cocktails, and all the ocean activities you’d like to contemplate, from paddle and surf boarding to boogie boarding and body surfing.
In case you’d like to do nothing but stretch out under an umbrella, those and lounge chairs are available from a concession next to the taco shack. Should you forget your swimsuit, boogie board or sunscreen, want a quick snack or a bottle of wine, there are several shops to meet your needs, including one that serves ice cream, specialty coffees and grab-and-go sandwiches.
A stay at the Hotel Del Coronado has it all – history, beaches, views, great food, and the kind of service you’d expect from a legendary hotel.
