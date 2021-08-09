Travel: The Hotel Del: One of a kind

One of the most popular updates has been the installation of the Sun Deck, a roof-top restaurant and bar with extensive seating, firepits and couches where you can order an exotic cocktail, beer, or glass of wine with appetizers such as Citrus Grilled Shrimp or Hamachi Crudo. Heartier fare, like the Del Double Cheeseburger or San Diego Fish Sandwich are also on offer. Depending on where you sit, you can take in the ocean view, the grassy knoll with children playing, or the Olympic swimming pool.

Serea is the fine-dining seafood restaurant opened at the Del in 2019, headed by Chef JoJo Ruiz, a San Diego native honored by the James Beard Foundation as a Smart Catch Leader for his commitment to sustainable fish. Reading the menu is like taking a trip along the Pacific. Mexican Blue Shrimp from Sinaloa, Red Snapper from La Paz, Pacific Sea Bass from Ensenada, and Rockfish from San Diego.

The specialty is whole grilled fish, sold by the pound, served tableside, where it is expertly boned by your server. For starters, it’s not surprising the seafood focused chef has an entire section for ceviche and one for sashimi, and while it’s hard to choose, you can’t go wrong with the Local Halibut Ceviche bathed in coconut milk and spices.