I pause and cast a glance up towards Stella Point – the false summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. I can feel my heart pounding, working in overtime trying to pump the increasingly thinning oxygen through my struggling body. It is day six on the mountain and we’ve been hiking upwards, through the night for over eight hours.

Stella Point isn’t even our final destination, just a resting point more than 18,800 feet above sea level. It’s where many trekkers have to turn back due to altitude sickness. We have one more big push to make it there before we can head on to the true summit of Kilimanjaro.

Justin, our quiet but wise guide turns around to me and says, “Anna, remember, you are strong like a lioness.” That was all I needed – within an hour I was standing on the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, 19,341 feet above sea level.

I can’t remember exactly when or how I decided I was going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, but once the idea seeded itself in my mind, I couldn’t shake it. I managed to convince two college friends to join me for a three-week trip to Tanzania.

Tema Kagan, Greg Butler and I met in 2010 on a six-week safari through Namibia where we were studying desert ecology for our various degrees; if you can survive six weeks camping in the African desert together, you’ll probably be friends for life. So, on this African adventure, we decided to climb Kilimanjaro (Kili, for short), take a safari on the Serengeti and then scuba dive in the archipelago of Zanzibar. It was the trip of a lifetime, but climbing Kili was the true highlight.

Mount Kilimanjaro, sometimes referred to as "The Roof of Africa," is the tallest mountain on the African continent, towering over the plains of the Serengeti in North-Eastern Tanzania. The trek takes an average of five to nine days and is non-technical, meaning that it doesn’t require any traditional mountaineering skills. The reported summit success rate is only 65%, but this is highly dependent on the route taken. There are six routes up the mountain, and we chose to take the most popular: the seven-day Machame Route.

After arriving in Arusha, we met with one of our guides, Humphrey, for our gear-check. Our gear consisted of lots of layers (the climate changes from warm to arctic within a week), headlamps, trekking poles, rain gear, water bottles and plenty of sunscreen. The next morning, we were picked up by our entire trekking team: three guides, 13 porters, and one cook – all to support three people. It felt somewhat extravagant, but it wasn’t long before I was extremely grateful for their help.

Every morning, Frankie, one of our most charming porters, would wake Tema and I up with a hot tea and a cheery, “Good morning, dadas!” (Dada is Swahili for "sister"). We’d then meet in the "feasting tent" for a hearty breakfast of oatmeal, crepes, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and toast.

All of our meals were supervised by one of our guides who were making sure we continued to eat – one common symptom of altitude sickness is a loss of appetite. The supervised meals however, also gave us lots of time to ask questions about Tanzanian culture, learn some Swahili phrases and hear the stories about how our guides became mountain guides and all their different trips up the mountain.

After breakfast we’d head out, always going "Pole, Pole" (pronounced pohlay, pohlay), which is Swahili for "slowly, slowly." There are several reasons to go pole, pole on Kili: going slowly helps conserve your energy, it aids significantly in acclimatization to higher altitudes, and it allows you to thoroughly enjoy your surroundings. We fully embraced the pole, pole approach, and would let all the other groups go ahead of us, so we could have the whole mountain to ourselves.

Our guides would stick with us while we were hiking, but after we left camp in the morning, our porters would break down our tents, pack everything up and carry it onwards to the next camp where it would be ready and waiting for us. They’d pass us on the trail, and we’d cheer them on. As we approached the new camp in the afternoon, they’d see us coming and several of them made a habit of coming down to meet us, taking our day-packs and walking the last half-mile or so back to camp with us. They were the true heroes of Kilimanjaro.

Each day, the peak got closer, the stars got brighter and we became increasingly anxious about the summit hike. My resting heart rate (which is usually in the 50s) was 98 bpm; even when I was lying down I could feel my heart fighting against the low oxygen concentrations. Before we knew it, it was day six, and Frankie was waking us up at midnight for our summit attempt. We left Barafu Camp (base camp) at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 30.

As we began hiking, the world was confined to the glow of my headlamp. Everything else ceased to exist. I kept reminding myself to appreciate the moment, embrace the challenge and enjoy that for these few hours my life was so totally simple. All I had to do was focus on each individual step, but it wasn’t easy.

The summit is only three miles from base camp, but it was the longest and steepest three miles of my life. At some point in the middle of the night, when the struggle was real, Eugene, our youngest guide started to sing, the others joining in the call-and-response. They sang and danced around us as we hiked for probably two hours (although time was abstract). At 5:57 a.m. we paused to watch the sunrise. They say that those of us on the top of Kili are the first people in Africa to see it.

The work wasn’t done; the morning light revealed just how much farther we had to go. Tema and Greg were suffering from severe headaches, and Humphrey was handing out ibuprofen like candy. Other groups were already sending people back down due to altitude sickness, but when we reached Stella Point, we could just make out the summit sign in the distance. I could feel in my bones how close I was; how far I’d come.

As we approached the summit, the trekkers coming back down were so encouraging. The energy in the thin air was palpable. I was about to accomplish something epic.

I stepped onto the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro at 9:03 a.m. and a wave of emotion gripped me. I was standing on one of the highest peaks in the world, sharing a beautiful summit morning with some of the greatest people I know. Tema and Greg were just behind me, each of us taking in the moment in our own way. Justin, my favorite of our guides, saw my tears and gave me the biggest hug of my life, the kind that holds you and steadies you.

I am so filled with gratitude and have so many people to thank for helping me along my journey. Firstly, to all of my friends who have hiked with me, I have so much love for you; to all my workout buddies at the Healthquest in Napa, especially Dominic, Bubba, Mike and Craig, I couldn’t have done it without your encouragement; to our whole team of guides and porters, thank you for making it an unforgettable experience; to my wonderful parents who support all of my dreams, even the wild ones – I wouldn’t be who I am without you; to Tema and Greg for saying yes to such an amazing adventure; and to my guide Justin, who reminded me at just the right moment that I am strong like a lioness.