Travel: What's is it like on a cruise in 2022?

Cruise ship occupancy has passed 75 percent and rising while COIVD-19 restrictions have been reduced and dropping at the same rate. Call it near-normal and cross your fingers.

On our recent 14-day, six-country, five-sea cruise on the Viking Sea, masks were no longer required (fewer than 5 percent of the passengers wore them), there were no daily or periodic health checks, and no one dove under the table when someone coughed or sneezed in the dining room.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

We were never asked to show our vax records in any of the countries visited---Italy, Croatia, Greece, Monaco, France and Spain. So anxious were locals to see tourists returning to their shores, it was more a case of “Show me the money!”

We embarked in Venice and concluded our Viking cruise in Barcelona, hitting the glamour cities of Rome, Florence and Barcelona, but also spending time in lesser known ports, those Rodney Dangerfield areas that “get no respect.”

Like Chioggia, the new gateway to Venice on the Adriatic Sea. There were few gondoliers singing on the waters in Venice; the grand old dame has lost a bit of her charm. So we spent most of the day on Chioggia island, about a 30-minute drive south of the Venice lagoon.

Population about 50,000, Chioggia is a genuine slice of Italy, not yet over-run by tourists. Corso del Popolo, the historic center, is a delightful spot to stroll and shop. At Piazzetta Vigo, one can enjoy a fine lunch with drinks for under $10. (A cappuchino alone can cost that much at one of Venice’s swanky coffee houses.)

Fishing is the chief livelihood in Chioggia, and there is a large market with fish so fresh it still contains the aroma of the sea. Nearby are several medieval churches.

There is but one main road through Chioggia and it is as straight as a clothesline. Consequently, Chioggia is the butt of Italian jokesters who claim that Chioggia has the world’s worst drivers because they don’t know how to turn.

Our next port was Split, one of Croatia’s oldest cities containing the ancient Diocletian Palace constructed in 305 AD and named after the Roman emperor. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and many of the original structures have remained intact.

A maze of streets and cobblestone lanes surround the Palace. At Peoples Square (Nardoni Trg) we were entertained by a show featuring Roman Centurians and gladiators. It was professionally done and lasted well over an hour.

The next day, still in Croatia waters, we docked in Dubrovnik, the country’s top tourist attraction. Since we had toured the famous walled city on previous trips, we chose a tour labled “Flavors & Traditions of Old Croatia.”

It was aptly named. Our first stop high in the mountains past the village of Ston was to a 250-year-old olive mill and starring a donkey. The owner gave us a demonstration of how olives were milled way back then.

The donkey circles the mill attached to a heavy round object that crushes the olives as he (or she) turns. It’s both a crude and complicated procedure, but fascinating nonetheless. Donkeys or horses could crush enough olives to produce 200 kilos of oil a day.

After the donkey and olive show, we had an olive oil-fueled charcuterie plate and headed to our next event by the seaside, enjoying huge pots of oysters and mussels that were in the sea 15 minutes before they were in our mouths.

We were told that oysters spawn as males by releasing sperm into the waters. As they grow over the next few years they spawn as females. They will then attach to anything solid, including mussels. So the mussels and oysters we were consuming were still swimming together a few minutes ago.

Again, it’s complicated, perhaps even timely today, but there was no denying the deliciousness of this somewhat kinky seafood duo.

Continuing down the coast our next port was the Greek island of Corfu on the Ionian Sea, a favorite hideaway spot for celebrities, especially those involved in a current scandal who really “want to be alone.”

Corfu has one of Europe’s largest public squares and a wide promenade once exclusively reserved for the local aristocracy. We saw neither them nor the celebs during our visit, but it must have been wash day for a splashing display of colorful clothing hung from most clotheslines.

And now a full day at sea to enjoy our ship as we sailed to Naples. The eight-deck Viking Sea is an adults-only ship that can accommodate 930 passengers and 550 crew. Viking Cruises are often categorized as a luxury line, but it is not pretentious or stuffy.

It is a combine of Scandinavian elegance and Swiss precision. All rooms have balconies, the dining choices are excellent and amenities include a thermal spa with jacuzzis, saunas, steam rooms, pools, several types of showers including a pull chain wooden water bucket, and even a machine that dries your swimsuit in 60 seconds.

Despite the quiet quality in every corner, there is a comfortable and friendly feel about the ship, sort of like being in a boutique hotel. Throughout the years the Viking Sea has won over 55 awards from cruise critics.

Being of Neapolitan descent, I found Naples was like old home week for me, as I strolled the historic quarter shopping and snacking, including, of course, on Marguerita pizza which was born here. Most of the other cruisers took tours to Pompeii, Sorrento or Capri.

At our next stop, we opted to spend the day at the port city of Civitavecchia instead of a 90-minute bus ride into Rome. It was another slice of Italy in the raw.

Situated on the Tyrrhenian Sea, Civitavecchia has a population of about 70,000. The butcher shops and markets that you see are not aimed at tourists, but for the locals.

Consequently, prices are much lower -- would you believe a cappuchino at an outdoor cafe for $1.50?

Up the coast now to the port of Livorno on the Ligurian Sea. Livorno is usually the gateway to Florence, but we decided to spend part of the day in Livorno followed by a bus tour of the spectacular Tuscan landscape.

Livorno is more modern than medieval, but features great seafood, upscale shops and also a section known as the “New Venice” because of its numerous canals. The Tuscan landscape is often so breathtaking that it defies description. Bring an easel instead of a camera.

Next, Monte Carlo, Monaco. We took a stroll past the Prince’s Palace and the famed Monte Carlo Casino, but had an early dinner aboard the Viking Sea with a spectacular view of the harbor lined with some of the most expensive yachts in the world.

We could read the names of some of the larger yachts and Googled the information that some cost in the neighborhood of $1 billion and most were owned by Saudi Arabians. It resulted in an interesting dinner conversation.

Two ports to go, first Marseilles, France’s oldest (maybe naughtiest) city. Marseilles is multicultural, not without crime, but it does have its rough charm. We visited the large marketplace in the Old Town called Marche des Capucins.

It seemed like a World’s Fair of Food. Next to the Lebanese bakery was an African spice shop with a Chinese vegetable stall on the other side, and so on.

That afternoon we drove to Aix en Provence (often called X-O by the locals because of the close pronunciation of the first two words). Paul Cezanne lived and painted his masterpieces here. Aix en Provence had a nice town square with narrow lanes filled with shops leading to it from all directions.

Final stop, Barcelona, Spain’s main port on the Mediterranean.

We walked the famous Las Ramblas with its splashy display of shops and restaurants, and finished the day with an early-bird Flamenco dinner show.

Just before departing the next morning we had a chance to pass by Gaudi’s still unfinished La Sagrada Familia. Crowds were lined up as usual.

“When will it be finished?” I asked our tour guide.