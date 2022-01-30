Travel: What's with the Panama Canal?

Finally, the Panama Canal!

I'd been hoping to get here for over 50 years as a travel writer, but realized how little I really know about it, other than it’s one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. That’s roughly all I know about the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the original Seven.

Fortunately, I was on the Viking Star cruising to the canal and a guest lecturer was giving a sort of Panama Canal for Dummies crash course for those like me who didn’t pay attention in school.

“It’s the mother of all shortcuts,” he began, “linking the two mighty oceans of the world, the Atlantic and Paciﬁc.”

Actually, it’s a 47-mile series of locks that connect the two oceans and it takes 8 to 10 hours to pass through them.

But consider the alternative. Without the canal, ships would have to circle all of South America sailing east to west, and the journey could take five to seven months. So along with uniting the two oceans, the canal connects the entire world in commerce and cruising-- huge cargo ships from Europe with perishable goods passing through to North American markets, the same from the Paciﬁc ports to Asian buyers.

And then those mammoth cruise ships that carry several thousands of passengers and have ﬁguratively become ﬂoating villages. It ain’t cheap. The crossing cost for some of the Godzilla-like ships could reach $600,000 (you read right) and an average of 40 ships a day pass through. Our vessel, the Viking Star, carried about 700 passengers. We were told it would cost $138 a head to make the full crossing but we only passed the ﬁrst lock, sort of like a practice run. Before the canal came the Panama Railroad, which the U.S. started constructing in 1850. France was the ﬁrst country to tackle the canal in 1881, led by the same developers who constructed the Eiffel Tower.

There were some scandalous money problems, however, involving kickbacks and fraud, and the French were eventually forced to throw in the towel on the canal, while the railroad continued. But between both projects carried on through the dense Panama jungles, more than 22,000 men died in accidents or sickness. Yellow fever, malaria and poisonous snakes caused the most fatalities.

After ﬁnishing the railroad, the U.S. began its construction of the canal in 1904 during Teddy Roosevelt’s presidency. Teddy even went down and pitched in, posing in a giant bulldozer cab. On Aug. 15, 1914, the ﬁrst ship passed through the canal from one ocean to the other. On Dec. 31, 1999, the U.S. turned over full control of the Canal to Panama, and it’s been a cash cow for that country’s economy ever since.

But because of the increasing cost of passing, it’s beginning to go back to square one, the railroad. Some huge cargo ships are now sailing to the canal, unloading their cargo onto railroad cars and then reloading them to sister ships waiting on the other side. Beats $600,000!

Our 14-day Viking cruise began and ended in Fort Lauderdale and included ﬁve other countries besides Panama — Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Costa Rica and Jamaica. It was a nice blend of seven sea days and seven port stops. The Viking Star can carry almost 1,000 passengers but because of the pandemic, there were roughly 700 on board and more than 400 crew members. With numbers like that, service was more than plentiful. We were tested daily and masks were required unless you were seated or walking about the ship with safe distancing. Crew members wore masks at all times.

Sanitation was constant, including robot cleaning machines that were turned loose as we slept. Nary a pillow, book or railing missed being sanitized once touched. In some respects, cruising felt like as safe as it gets.

Of course, port tours have been adversely affected. Each country had its own restrictions and were subject to daily change. No more wandering about on your own, only organized tours under that country’s policy. The Viking Star had a comfortable elegance about it, with nice little hideaways on each of the eight decks. There were four main restaurants, a pool grill and five lounges and bars. In addition to that passenger-crew ratio, many crew members were doing double or triple duty...our lady concert pianist was a tour guide by day, the Transylvanian waiter (ﬁrst Transylvanian I’ve ever met) sang ABBA hits at night and the Filipino bartender played a mean country guitar.

It being the Christmas season, the ship was adorned with nativity scenes and gingerbread houses. All edible and hand-made by a Hindu pastry chef from Bombay. I wonder if he plays a sitar on the side.

Dominick and Susan Merle are travel writers based in Montreal. Dominick is Co-Founder of the International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Assn. Email: dmerle@videotron.ca