Are you a travel enthusiast, storyteller, journalist, blogger or creative writer?
Be part of a group of writers actively crafting manuscripts on topics related to travel that will meet from 9:30 to 10: 30 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 6 through Nov. 17 at the Upper Valley Campus Library of Napa Valley College in St. Helena.
Guided by published travel writer Charlene Peters, these one-hour weekly sessions provide constructive feedback, inspiration and publishing tips in a supportive, workshop-style atmosphere. Bring your short manuscripts, ideas, story outlines and questions, and leave with pieces ready for publication.
The cost is $90. Pre-registration required by Oct. 4
Pre-register by phone or in-person at the Upper Valley Campus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 707-967-2901, or online www.napavalley.edu