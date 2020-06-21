Traveling Latin America before the coronavirus lockdown

In late January, during the annual Travel Media Week in New York, Mark Baker of Amazon Nature Tours invited my wife and me on a six-night river cruise on his sophisticated riverboat, the Motor Yacht Tucano. The opportunity to travel through the verdant Amazon rainforest — on riverboat created for in-depth exploration into tributaries and lakes that larger boats cannot reach — turned into a journey of epic proportions. Traveling 200 miles upriver from Manaus, we wandered the primordial wilderness by canoe, boat launches and short hikes, stopping in local villages where curious children welcomed us to their homesteads. Fishing for (and catching) ferocious Amazon piranhas will be an everlasting memory.

As if to enhance the experience, there was no internet on this legendary stream. We remained blissfully unaware that a dreaded virus had begun circling the planet.

After our eight days on the Amazon, we finally made it to Rio in March. Fears of the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet reached these shores. The golden sand beaches remained jam-packed with sun worshipers. Restaurants and bars were brimming with life. We stayed under the assumption that the virus was most likely blown out of proportion.