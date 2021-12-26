Traveling on safari in Kenya during COVID

When you think of Africa, chances are the first place that comes to mind is Kenya. While the East African nation's stellar game reserves lure you here, you will also be most startled by the kindness of Kenya's people.

The East African country, roughly the size of Texas, takes center stage as the world's safari capital. It dazzles visitors with an impressive array of varied terrain, as well as the bucket-list destination of Maasai Mara.

In June, I combined the rare opportunity to examine Qatar Airways Q-Suites, personal closed-off apartments in the sky en route to the vibrant safari nation. Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Emirates offer the best connections and service from U.S. gateways to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Travelers who start their trip of a lifetime at the vibrant capital of Nairobi don't often stay long. They anxiously seek glimpses of African safari royalty, the "Big Five": lion, leopard, elephant, Cape buffalo, and white or black rhinoceros.

No two safari days are alike. They are as unpredictable as the nation's striking topography — the vast savannah, the lake lands of the majestic Great Rift Valley, the views south to Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa's highest peak) from Amboseli National Park.

Should you arrive in the July-October rainy season, you'll find an incredible natural spectacle of hundreds of thousands of zebra and wildebeest stampeding north along the Mara River, pursued through the Masai Mara by hungry lions and other big cats from Tanzania's Serengeti Plain.

A new safari hotspot

New on the traveler's radar, an emerging safari hotspot is Laikipia in the undercover region of Nanyuki situated in the foothills of Mount Kenya.

Laikipia consists of up to 12 conservancies. Differing from Kenya's star-studded parks, they have fewer crowds — perhaps not another safari vehicle in sight — meaning more significant numbers of wildlife.

El Karama Lodge, a family-owned deluxe safari camp with more than 14,000 acres of land, comprises eight luxury tent sleeping quarters. Specialists in sustainable family travel and wildlife safaris offer experiences that perhaps you will not find anywhere else in the country.

On my stay at El Karama, I immersed myself in the vast bush for an opportunity to sleep outdoors under the stars, what is known as Fly Camping. These camps are made up of small tents set up in the bush. El Karama Lodge, located in the Nanyuki region in the foothills of Mount Kenya, offers tensile hammock-like tree tents that give guests the feeling of sleeping in the air. Meals are cooked on an open fire to the sound of elephants and giraffes browsing nearby.

Maasai Mara

Home to the red-cloaked Maasai warriors, the massive Maasai Mara wildlife sanctuary expands over 580 square miles. With no fences, an awe-inspiring population of animals roams freely between the Mara and Tanzania's Serengeti National Park.

Kenya boasts several camps that rival exclusive boutique hotels with such experiences as spa treatments, morning yoga, and gourmet dining.

Great Plains Conservation runs three private conservancies in the Maasai Mara Reserve that focus on game viewing while supporting nearby Maasai communities and protecting the vital wildebeest migration guest.

The concept and expertise are drawn from vanguard filmmakers Derek and Beverly Joubert.

I stayed at Great Plains, five-tented suites at Mara Nyika Camp. African artist renderings and handcrafted wooden furniture fill out each camp suite. The game's name is sustainability and conservation in an opulent setting, emphasizing sought-after game viewing.

During my stay at Great Plains, I drifted over the Maasai Mara in a hot-air balloon for the chance to view the diverse wildlife from an elevated perspective. The soaring adventure allows for many unique photo opportunities as we glided through the sunrise over the savannah. There's nothing quite like viewing the Great Migration from a hot-air balloon.

The hot-air balloon ride was topped off with a delicious buffet brunch. As you share a long table with fellow guests, stately cooks in white uniforms and tall chef hats prepare omelets, pancakes, and other breakfast and brunch dishes.

Another event offered by the Great Plains group is an unforgettable sundowner or happy hour in the bush. As the sun set, we enjoyed a selection of drinks, including the essential gin and tonic. During my sundowner, I met Julius, a local Maasai who posed for photos.

Idyllic beaches

Kenya is a multilayered adventure destination. Beyond the land of safaris, the country has more than 300 miles of sun-splashed beaches along its eastern perimeter on the Indian Ocean. Approximately 150 miles to the north of the nation's second-largest city of Mombasa lies the 60 plus Lamu archipelago.

Lamu, a stark contrast from the hustle and bustle of the capital city of Nairobi or a safari, dates back to the 14th-century trading center bridging Africa to Asia.

The UNESCO World Heritage site is an eclectic mix of Arab, African, and Asian influences. The sedative haven offers a stark contrast from the hustle and bustle of Nairobi or a transforming safari.

On Manda Island, the 39-room boutique hotel, The Majlis, flaunts intriguing ornate African art collected on explorations throughout Africa by its Italian owners. With two swimming pools near two oceanfront bars, the property is a solace from the hot Kenyan sun.

Carnivore in Nairobi

Before you depart from Nairobi if your schedule allows it, stop for a meal at Nairobi's famous Carnivore, an open-air restaurant where the specialty is an all-you-can-eat buffet feast. The humungous dining space, known for its wide variety of game meat still serves alligator, but in 2004, the nation banned protected animals from being served.

Even after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the overriding question among vacationers is: "Is it safe to travel?" Kenya is open to all tourists, including Americans, who present a negative COVID test taken fewer than 96 hours before departure. An online visa costs $51. You must complete a Ministry of Health certificate declaring that you have no preconditions making it unsafe to travel.

Nicholas Kontis is a travel writer who divides his time between Napa and Mexico.