Traveling to Mexico in COVID times

The unfortunate news is that the Delta variant has arrived. As of July 30, the governor of Jalisco designated the region a red zone. Night clubs and bars must remain closed during August, restaurant capacity is to be capped at 50 percent.

The good news is that, overall, locals in the urban areas of Puerto Vallarta are compliant regarding use of facial masks, but in outlying regions, this is less the case. The biggest no-mask culprits seem to be the American tourists. Canadian citizens, usually as visible as US visitors, were scarce in Puerto Vallarta. Guests from Europe seemed absent. A few from Asia were seen.

Regarding accommodations in the area, the major hotel operators are rigorous when it comes to setting and following protocols for cleanliness; the smaller chains and residences seem less astute. Hand-sanitizing stations and attendants are omnipresent at entrances, exits and scattered locations inside.

With traveler count up, lines are longer. Zigzag back and forth lines for extended periods of time will likely be the norm; it’s here where folks tend to forget the distancing rule. Travel is also a bit more complicated, in particular taking a return flight to the U.S.