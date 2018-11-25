CARMEL – A trip to the village of Carmel is always an opportunity to slip into another world – a charmed world seemingly far off the beaten path.
With that in mind, I looked forward to a stay at the Coachman’s Inn, a Carmel destination centrally located near shops and restaurants.
Any visit to Carmel inevitably introduces visitors to its somewhat quirky nature – something it doesn’t take very long to realize, either. That is to say, if you’re looking for street signs and addresses, well, the street numbers don’t exist, at least in the downtown area. Meanwhile, the other things missing are street lights.
What, you may ask, is the story behind all this?
Well, what I hear is that Carmel’s original founders, scholars and artists, appreciated the natural environment. So when it came to artificial lights, they knew that they would miss the magic of the heavenly stars if they went the artificial route.
As for street signs, well, what you see are simply wide, vertical, wooden poles with individual street names printed on them.
All of this quirkiness aside, though, there are so many reasons to visit Carmel, including its charmed passageways, its courtyards and shops, and, of course, the beach.
After settling into a comfortable room at the Coachman’s Inn and resting a bit, I make my way into the center of things in search of the Hog’s Breath Inn, a restaurant and bar once owned by Carmel’s former mayor, film actor and director, Clint Eastwood.
Located on San Carlos Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets, Hog’s Breath also has nice outdoor seating out back, where a large mural suggests the feeling of being in a tranquil countryside.
But the Hog’s Breath is only the first of Clint Eastwood sites I’m looking for in Carmel. The other one is the Court of the Golden Bough on Ocean Avenue, where a scene was shot for Eastwood’s film, “Play Misty for Me,” circa 1971.
Eventually, I find the Court of the Golden Bough – and more, in the form of a delightful British-style sweet shop, Cottage of Sweets, housed in a 1920’s fairytale-style cottage.
Next I make my way to Monte Verde Street between Ocean and 7th avenues to see Carmel’s charming city hall, once the All Saints Church.
But any visit to Carmel really isn’t complete without exploring some of its enchanting, narrow passageways. With that in mind, I’d say the most memorable of all these passageways is the Secret Garden passageway on Delores between 5th and 6th because it leads to the Pilgrim’s Way Bookstore, a combination bookstore and garden shop with a lovely history.
Before entering the bookstore, I find myself in the garden, where I walk into a geodesic dome, believe it or not, filled with the sound of running water. The calming effect of the water is immediate.
Inside the dome are various small gift items to buy, including candles, fountains, plants, and custom-potted succulent gardens. I soon meet the bookstore’s two charming owners, husband and wife Paul Fridlund and Cynthia Fernandez, who actually met in the bookstore and were married in the garden.
The store is in its 50th year, and Paul and Cynthia have owned it since 1991.
The first books I find while exploring the store are books about dogs, which, I realize, helps explain why Cynthia believes that Carmel “is sort of the best place in the nation to travel with a dog.”
“We thought,” said Cynthia, “well, if people are really interested in dogs and animals and that whole connection, let’s see what books will do, and it’s been a pretty consistent moving section.”
Fridlund notes that the bookstore also carries “mostly trade titles,” including best-sellers, local interest titles by local authors, fiction especially for people who are traveling, local murder mysteries, and books tailored to personal development. It also offers a children’s section of books all hand-picked.
A short distance from the town center and easily accessible by car is one of California’s historic missions, Mission San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo at 3080 Rio Road, a national historic landmark built in 1797.
Toward the end of the day, I decide to visit Carmel’s lovely beach, so I drive down Ocean Avenue, at the end of which, bordered by the town’s famous pines and nice homes, is the sandy enclave, perfect for walking or just resting.
Back at the Coachman’s Inn, a highlight of the stay is breakfast, both for the meal itself as well as the opportunity to meet guests who happened to be visiting California from the Midwest.
Available from 8 to 10 a.m., the inn’s signature breakfast buffet is included with your stay and features a hot entrée, which might include Artichoke Quiche, Red Velvet Pancakes, Eggs Diavolo with Polenta or a Veggie Omelette, for example.
Now, since you’re on vacation and you may prefer to have breakfast in bed, that’s an option, too, for $10 a day.
Afternoon wine and hors d’oeuvres are served as well as freshly-baked cookies, and the outdoor hot tub is a nice option after a day of touring Carmel.
For more details, visit www.coachmansinn.com. The inn is located on San Carlos Street between 7th and 8th. A few pet-friendly guestrooms are available for an additional charge.