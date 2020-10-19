Tree hugging in Sequoia National Park

Go ahead and hug that tree. It’s OK, you know you want to. Fair warning, though; it’s kind of like eating Doritos – hard to stop.

We first visited Sequoia National Park and neighboring Kings Canyon National Park, in California’s Sierra Nevada, about 20 years ago and remembered both fondly. A road trip seemed easy enough for another short visit in 2020.

The day we left home, smoke had begun to build as the multitude of California’s lightning-generated wildfires flared. On the drive to the park through the Central Valley, then east from Fresno, air quality worsened.

As we drove up winding State Route 180 and reached the park, our hope that its 7,000 foot elevation would be above the bad air was not entirely realized. The numerous fires, a heatwave, lack of wind and summer stagnation resulted in the blurring of the park’s usual stunning long-distance views.

Although distant beauty was hampered, things up close were as pretty as ever. We also discovered that the Generals Highway, officially also known as State Route 198, was under construction between the parks, causing delays on weekdays up to one hour. That convinced us to focus on Sequoia and save Kings Canyon for a future trip.