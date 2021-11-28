Turning leaves and turning roads: A late fall weekend in Guerneville

On the hunt for a quick fall getaway that will keep you off the freeway, surrounded by great views, and not break the bank? Pick Russian River. Suited for sweaters, wool caps and hiking boots — swankiness has not overtaken this zip code.

Funky, foresty, retro Guerneville is 55 miles by car (drive through Calistoga, then west on Petrified Forest Road). Pass through Fulton on River Road and reset your dial 20 years; things start looking vintage.

By Mirabel Park, textured Redwoods complement the winding, often single-lane road. On drizzly days, catch late-season orange, red and yellow leaves clinging to the vines, contrasted against cedar greens and low hanging mist. Just a bit farther to reach stop one, Korbel Winery.

Unlike Napa Valley, there are Sonoma County places for wine tasting under $20. Korbel offers a gratis Marketplace tasting of three, Discovery with four selections for $10, and All Bubbles with five pours at $15.

Korbel’s Rouge California Champagne is an eye-catcher. Made from Russian River Pinot Noir grapes, this is a medium-dry sparkling wine with hints of black cherries and cola and a definite earthy note emblematic of such a forested region. Rogue is light with mild effervescence. Suggested pairings include grilled meats, red sauce pasta and sun-dried tomato dishes. A holiday toast also comes to mind.

After an indoors or outdoors tasting at Korbel, stroll the grounds. View the ivy-covered buildings, wine shop (stocking stuffer: Korbel brandy mini) and deli with prepared on-premises items. Non-drinkers will appreciate the espresso bar.

Korbel was founded in 1882 by three Czechoslovak brothers. Too late to truly benefit from the California Gold Rush, the brothers purchased land in the Russian River area and applied their talents for making cigar boxes. Wood was plentiful. The stock of finished cigar boxes began to pile up. A reliable way to transport boxes to the port of San Francisco was soon needed. Solution—build a connecting railway on the property.

Land, after being cleared of timber, presented the brothers with yet another opportunity. They experimented with various crops, eventually determining grapes as most suited. Korbel is recognized for its sparkling wines prepared to the méthode champenoise process. Thanks to a grandfathering exception to the 2005 agreement between the US and EU, producers who had been using the term “Champagne” prior to 2005 were permitted to continue using the word. Korbel lists "California Champagne."

Headed to the river for an overnighter? Find a mix of sleep-over options, from musty cabins to plush, toasty venues that will set you back multi-Benjamins.

Tried glamping yet? Now might be the time. AutoCamp, located just past Guerneville, is definitely upscale camping. One of the hosts remarked that AutoCamp is somewhat of an on-ramp to see if you like camping. Pick your bed — Airstream, luxury tent or Happier Camper — then decide whether to bring your own foods or shop their general store.

Airstreams feature luxury linens and plush robes. Sites are somewhat close to one another but arranged for privacy. Sit aside the large communal fire in the center green or loll in the mid-century modern clubhouse with fire pit. During drier months, there is a family-sized hammock in the Redwood grove, plus a teepee. No bears, no bandits here, thanks to a walled security gate. AutoCamp is pet-friendly, offers yoga classes, and has a unit for guests with mobility challenges.

Guerneville region has loads of walking loops and trails. AutoCamp is within walking distance of downtown although the path runs aside a busy road. A stroll through the town can occupy a few hours. Coffee stops include Country Coffee Organic Espresso & Tea, plus Coffee Bazaar.

Time for a meal? Hit Brot. I visited when an autumn vibe was on the horizon. Go early; the place fills up its indoor and outdoor seating. BROT is where hearty meals are had. It’s a terrif place to bring a friend who adores beer. My pal ponied up for a Schneider Weisse. I ordered Grüner Veltliner wine.

Since it's a German restaurant, we launched things with a Bavarian pretzel alongside whipped butter and mustard. Then came the flammkuchen (Alsatian thin-crust flatbread) with Fromage blanc, onion, speck, and Emmentaler, aka a crust made with tangy rye flour, topped with cheese, red onions and bacon — so good it should be served at every meal. Next to hit the table was a stunning color wheel salad with greens, cucumber, baby tomato, beet strips, and more.

Brot delivered more than great food, service, and atmosphere. Points to the team. Our server kept my beer-drinking pal enthralled, even out-did him on “let me tell you something funny” stories.

Manager Margareth, running between Brot and nearby El Barrio and Boon Eat + Drink (additional properties of chef and entrepreneur Crista Luedtke), made it a point to check back and get opinions. Following the salad, she presented a fischplatte of smoked salmon, pickled quark, and rye bread. Again, a beautiful presentation. Before scooting, I trekked inside. Old movie fans will recognize a film being projected on the wall: think old black and white, pre-talkie, German director, of course.

Guerneville, population just over 5,000, was founded in the late 1800s. It’s long been a destination for summers at the river. And pee wee golf. Pee wee is fun for everyone, even more so after dusk when glow-in-the dark balls, curbs, and courses appear. Historic Guerneville Pee Wee Golf and Arcade, built in 1948 and located a stone’s throw from the Russian River, is privately owned and open every day. It’s big—likely 18 holes. Bring your own food to BBQ, grab free bottled water. The arcade has vintage pinball and Pong-like games. Another novelty is a sky-high stick stuck in the yard. It marks dates and heights where floodwaters have reached over the years.

Following the exhilaration of mini-golf, stroll the pedestrian bridge back to town. Destination: Guerneville Bank Building. Time for pie and ice cream. I was disappointed to learn that, due to COVID-19, Chile Pies Baking Company was only serving one type of pie, plus a take and bake crumble; perhaps this will change as the holidays approach.

So in lieu of pie, I did try tasty strawberry ice cream from Nimble & Finn. What a delight — here, guests may order scoops or pick chill treats, such as frozen bananas or ice cream sandwiches, from the cooler. The sisters behind Nimble & Finn, Leandra and Jazmin, use local produce and organic dairy from Straus Creamery. Flavors change with the seasons. One day it’s coriander-raspberry, the next maybe lavender honeycomb, whiskey butterscotch or another fanciful.

Aside from the sweets, a new shop had recently popped up. An owner of The Wine Vault, Paulina Vergari, displays Russian River natural and organic wines. During the first month of sales trends point to Pinot as most popular. Also on offer are local beers and kombucha.

Interesting to learn, the building that houses all three businesses was set to mark a 100-year birthday. Unfortunately, Due to current health considerations, owner/renovator Bob Pullum decided to postpone the fete for a few months. That means there’s a big ole birthday party to look forward to in Guerneville —and I bet Bob will extend an invite to Napa neighbors.

Martha Blanchfield is a Napa native and photographer.