Understanding Puerto Rico, and its troubled, complex relationship with the U.S.

Nelson A. Denis’s book, “War Against All Puerto Ricans — Revolution and Terror in America’s Colony,” details events of the last century in Puerto Rico and how the complex relationship between the U.S. and the island developed.

Born to Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Denis grew up in New York City’s Washington Heights. In October 1962 at 3 a.m., when Denis was 8 years old, FBI agents stormed his family’s apartment and arrested his father who was suspected of espionage. The event changed Denis’s life as he never saw his father after that night.

“I vowed to become a lawyer so that no one would knock on our door again and rip our family apart,” he wrote. Denis went on to graduate from Harvard and then Yale Law School. He served as a New York State assemblyman and as editorial director of the largest Spanish-language newspaper in New York City. When the FBI declassified dossiers compiled over 60 years, divulging extensive surveillance of Puerto Ricans, Denis pieced together narratives that make up Puerto Rico’s long struggle for liberation.

Published in 2015, Denis’s book brings the island’s history into focus for those who have long been confused about Puerto Rico’s status as a territory.