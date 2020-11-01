Understanding Puerto Rico, and its troubled, complex relationship with the U.S.

San Juan, Puerto Rico — One vacation destination that has remained open throughout the spread of the coronavirus is Puerto Rico. Fill out a few forms online, show a negative test result at the airport, and tourists from the States are admitted without much hassle.
The bioluminescent bays, vast El Yunque rainforest, rum cocktails and salsa music make the Caribbean island an ideal place to get away and relax. However, Puerto Ricans remain skeptical of outsiders — and not just because of the pandemic.
And that undoubtedly calls for doing some recommended reading.
The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, situated among the Greater Antilles archipelago between the British Virgin Islands and Hispaniola, has been an unincorporated territory of the United States since the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898.
After centuries of conquest in the New World, the Treaty of Paris of 1898 ended the Spanish Empire’s reign. By signing the treaty, Spain renounced claim to Cuba, the Philippines, Guam, and Puerto Rico, all “possessions” that the U.S. acquired.
Puerto Ricans enjoyed an extremely brief period of autonomy in the time between Spanish colonial rule and American military control. However, through the turn of the 20th century and continuing on today, the people of Puerto Rico have long been subjects of foreign powers interested in economic gains.
Nelson A. Denis’s book, “War Against All Puerto Ricans — Revolution and Terror in America’s Colony,” details events of the last century in Puerto Rico and how the complex relationship between the U.S. and the island developed.
Born to Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Denis grew up in New York City’s Washington Heights. In October 1962 at 3 a.m., when Denis was 8 years old, FBI agents stormed his family’s apartment and arrested his father who was suspected of espionage. The event changed Denis’s life as he never saw his father after that night.
“I vowed to become a lawyer so that no one would knock on our door again and rip our family apart,” he wrote. Denis went on to graduate from Harvard and then Yale Law School. He served as a New York State assemblyman and as editorial director of the largest Spanish-language newspaper in New York City. When the FBI declassified dossiers compiled over 60 years, divulging extensive surveillance of Puerto Ricans, Denis pieced together narratives that make up Puerto Rico’s long struggle for liberation.
Published in 2015, Denis’s book brings the island’s history into focus for those who have long been confused about Puerto Rico’s status as a territory.
After defeating Spain, the U.S. government sought to fly the American flag over Puerto Rico in order to pay for the expenses of the war. In his book, Denis cites an article printed by the New York Times on Feb. 22, 1899, that called for the civilizing of Puerto Ricans, “an uneducated, simple-minded and harmless people who are only interested in wine, women, and dancing.”
Denis recounts how the Foraker Act in 1900 replaced Spanish currency with the U.S. dollar. The Official Language Act in 1902 deemed English the language of public institutions such as in government offices, courts, and schools (the Spanish language was forbidden by 1909). The Jones Act of 1917 gave Puerto Ricans immediate U.S. citizenship, which allowed the U.S. to draft Puerto Rican men into the racially segregated U.S. military to fight in World War I.
In 1922, the U.S. Supreme Court declared Puerto Rico to be a territory, not a state. As such, the U.S. Constitution did not apply there, effectively denying freedoms of speech, press, peaceful assembly, petition of the government, as well as the rights to bear arms and secure person and property against unreasonable searches and seizures.
By 1930, the U.S. had converted 45 percent of arable land in Puerto Rico to sugar plantations. Later in 1934, the vast majority of sugarcane-producing farms were owned by absentee American corporations, and the Puerto Ricans labored for unlivable wages.
Denis’s thoroughly researched telling of the island’s past takes readers into intense scenes with compelling characters in Puerto Rico’s history, as he describes how injustice, corruption, hypocrisy, and exploitation on the part of the U.S. government established the conditions for the rise of the Nationalist movement for independence in Puerto Rico.
As the movement gained strength, under the leadership of several Puerto Rican Nationalists, notably Pedro Albizu Campos, the U.S. responded with public massacres, assassinations, executions, kidnappings and tortures, according to Denis, who writes that imprisonment came to be expected for anyone expressing any form of dissent from American authority.
The legislation was passed in order to suppress the independence movement. Most infamous is known as the Gag Law of 1948, which prohibited singing Puerto Rico’s national anthem (“La Borinqueña”), speaking or writing of independence, or holding meetings in favor of the movement. Displaying the Puerto Rican flag, even in the privacy of one’s home, was a crime punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Yet, resistance grew in classrooms, barbershops, and prison cells all over the island. Knowing that a military victory over the U.S. was improbable, the Nationalists resorted to uprisings and attacks on U.S. government personnel and police, designed to draw international attention and support for Puerto Rico’s revolution. In 1978, the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization determined that the United States has a colonial relationship with Puerto Rico; some consider the Caribbean island to be the world’s oldest colony.
Puerto Ricans have their own distinct national identity, culture, history, language, values, and traditions, yet the debate about Puerto Rico’s political future persists today — independence, statehood or the status quo? Within the minority of residents who favor independence, divisions along ideological lines further complicate discourse.
Residents of Puerto Rico, despite being U.S. citizens, do not have a voting member of Congress, and although they can vote in U.S. presidential primaries, they cannot vote in the presidential election under the provisions of the Electoral College. In September, three days after Joe Biden released his plan for Puerto Rico, President Trump promised $13 billion dollars in aid on the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Marie. Although the Puerto Ricans can’t vote for either man, many fled to the mainland peninsula after losing everything to the devastating storm in 2017, and there is a large population in Florida.
Nelson has written the screenplay adaptation of his book. If released, hopefully, the history will reach a larger audience of Americans who never learned in school about Puerto Rico, America’s colony.
For these reasons and more, visitors from the States need not be surprised when greeting locals on the island who may respond with, “Qué quiere?“—What do you want?
Watch now: Hotel Do’s & Don’ts! Here Are a Few Ways You Can Make Your Hotel Stay Better!
Cynthia Arata is a Napa writer currently living in Puerto Rico.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.