NORMANDY, France -- “They died for us. We have to remember them.”
Those were the words of a young French girl attending the ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, on June 6, in Normandy, France.
I joined 12,000 others to honor the veterans at the American Cemetery situated above the American landing beach, Omaha, the deadliest of the landing beaches. The cemetery, designated as a piece of American soil, covers 172.5 acres and includes more than 9,300 burials of American soldiers who died in the D-Day invasion.
We boarded buses at 5 a.m. to be escorted by police down roads closed to traffic, then waited for the ceremony to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Five of the returning soldiers were awarded the French Legion of Honor. The soldiers who came back are now in their 90s, most walk with walkers or canes, and many are pushed in wheelchairs. But their spirits are still strong and courageous, and the people of Normandy still welcome, love and celebrate them. They know that the 75 years of freedom France and Europe have enjoyed began when these same soldiers risked their young lives to land on their shores.
French children hugged them and shook their hands. The young American Army soldiers who were there to take part in the ceremonies honored them. People wanted to pose with them for photographs and asked for autographs. The veterans were in their glory, and everyone wanted them to have it.
This is a generation of men who were raised to not cry and show emotion. But as they talked about what they experienced in the war, it was as if it was yesterday. Their eyes filled with tears as they remembered losing friends, then shone with the good memories, of surviving and of strength in the face of true adversity.
Here are a few of the stories from those who made the long journey back to Normandy.
--Staff Sargent Irving Locher, age 94, landed on Utah Beach on D-Day, then fought in the Battle of the Bulge and all the way to Berlin. When asked how it was to be back in Normandy, he didn’t hesitate.
“It’s marvelous,” he said. Locher attributed his survival to being short. He demonstrated by grabbing a tall young soldier and standing behind him, promptly disappearing.
“See what I mean?” he said, then smiled. His wife of 70 years, Bernice, traveled with him and was thrilled with it all. The couple still do the jitterbug and ballroom dance back home at their retirement community in Florida.
--William Galbraith, age 95, jumped into France as a paratrooper on D-Day. He also jumped on the 50th anniversary of D-Day from a C-47 at the age of 70. Galbraith traveled to France with his son, Donald, number six of 10 children. He cried when he told me how he had lost his wife of 56 years. I held his hand and wiped away my own tears.
--Warren Goss, age 94, traveled with his daughter, Rhonda, from Pittsburg. Rhonda talked about the camaraderie she has noticed among the returning veterans. “It is special to see how they talk to each other and reminisce. They share a deep understanding that must be healing for them.”
--Leila Morreson, 97, was 22 when she served as a nurse in the war. She remembers climbing down a rope ladder into a landing craft and heading to the beach. She was the only woman in her group of 16 returning veterans. They all stood proud for a photo, their wheelchairs hidden away for those moments.
Four “Rosie the Riveters” from the Bay Area came for the anniversary -- Agnes Moore, Phyllis Gould, Marion Wyun, Maria Sousa and May Krier. All agreed that it was a thrill to be in Normandy. “We wanted to do our part for the war,” they said.
--George Cross, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, jumped into Normandy in the early hours of June 6. George was only 17 when he joined the army and 19 when he parachuted into France. He landed on a dirt road in the dark, took off his parachute and hid in the hedgerows, waiting to find the other members of the 82nd.
“We had clickers to find each other, and after a few hours 15 or 16 of us from all different units banded together.” There were no officers in the bunch.
When they heard hobnailed boots marching past and soldiers chattering in German, Cross took command and his group surrounded them. Cross made the German soldiers take off their boots and found daggers hidden in them. Those same daggers are now in a museum in Luxembourg.
After the war, he used his parachuting skills as a smoke jumper, fighting forest fires in Montana.
At one of the events, someone called his name and when he turned, a man from his regiment that he hadn’t seen in 75 years stood in front of him. They had a moving reunion.
Cross is a great dancer and is known and loved in his retirement community in Arizona. He came to France as a guest of Stephen Ambrose Historical Tours, and his community raised the rest of the money for his airfare and for another resident, George Harmer, to accompany him.
In a speech he gave to the French, he said, “I’m over here to serve your country and mine. I believe in America and in our flag.”
Many of the veterans returned through the generosity of non-profits or donations from friends. Donnie Edwards, founder of Best Defense Foundation, brought 16 veterans and family members over for the ceremonies.
Edwards, who was a linebacker for the San Diego Chargers, started his organization in honor of his grandfather, a full Apache Indian and Pearl Harbor survivor.
“My grandfather taught me that the American flag represented opportunity and freedom and to be full of gratitude for the country we live in,” Edwards said. “This is my way of giving back, of honoring the veterans and giving them a chance to heal by coming here.”
--Scott Desjardins, superintendent of the American cemetery spent 20 years in the army before working for the American Battle Monuments Commission, which oversees the cemetery. “It is a great honor to have this job. These places are holy,” he said. “For me, this job is ‘soldiers taking care of soldiers’.”
It has been one of the most moving experiences of my life, to be a part of these days of commemoration and to know that these men and some women, will return home nourished by their time in France.