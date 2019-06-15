I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Diane Covington-Carter is an award-winning writer who writes frequently for the Napa Valley Register. Her father landed on Omaha Beach in the Normandy Invasion and she has attended and written about the 50th, 60th, 70th and now 75th anniversaries of D-Day in his honor. www.dianecovingtoncarter.com