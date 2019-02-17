The day of Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) changes every year but it is the time to celebrate before the traditional time of Lent, 40 days of sacrifice kicked off by Ash Wednesday and terminating on Easter Sunday. This year, it's March 5.
In New Orleans, a city with French and Spanish architecture and plenty of enduring French traditions, like beignets, formal balls and iron balconies, Mardi Gras has always been a major holiday. It is a legal one in Louisiana, with many schools closed for the week and colleges, like Tulane University, taking two to three days off. Mardi Gras consumes the city for weeks leading up to the rollicking day of lavish parades and thrown beads.
The history of Mardi Gras dates to the 1700s when Jean-Baptiste Le Motne Sieur de Bienville founded the city after he founded what is now Mobile, Alabama, 20 years earlier. Initially, Mardi Gras was celebrated with a series of society balls sponsored by secret societies, much like the “Krewes,” which began in the mid-1800s and exist today.
Mardi Gras became a bigger celebration when elaborate floats were designed in France and sent over for parades around town. Balls for the Krewes were high-society affairs and consumed the upper classes of the city. Now there is still a King of the Carnival named Rex who presides over the first daytime parade, and the colors of purple, green and gold remain the symbolic colors that were adopted in honor of the visiting Grand Duke Alexis Romanoff in 1872. Purple stands for justice, gold for power and and green for faith.
These days, there are dozens of Krewes, or secret societies, which incorporate all facets of society. And balls are aplenty during Mardi Gras season, some even large enough to fill the Mercedes Superdome where the New Orleans Saints play.
The extended weekend before Fat Tuesday and the day of Mardi Gras are the busiest time of the entire year in New Orleans. And while fun for many, the franticness and debauchery may not be for everyone.
Instead, go to New Orleans in the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras and see the weekends full of parades beginning several weeks before the finale. This year, aside from a few early ones over the first weekend of January, the parades gear up on Feb. 9 and get rolling the following weekend.
Just as festive as Mardi Gras week but with cheaper hotels and easier access to both the long-standing classic restaurants and the hot new culinary concepts (that article will follow this one) the pre-Mardi Gras parades are the insider’s secret. There are still plenty of beads and coconuts thrown and the festivities New Orleans is known for but fewer crowds and minimal debauchery.
As a note, the larger parades do not flow through the French Quarter because the streets are narrow, so check the parade schedules and routes at www.mardigrasnola.com and choose which ones grab your interest.
The famed Bourbon Street, with its bars, strip joints and signature drinks (I call it sticky street because of the spilled syrupy concoctions ) is still busy with parades and plenty of beads whipping through the air but the floats are smaller. The lore of bared breasts happens here but then it is known as a raunchy and rambunctious street at any time of the year. Not all of Mardi Gras is like this.
The history remains, the balls are fancy and the Krewes still rule the roost. As a visitor, these secret societies may not be apparent and certainly not approachable. But stop by the legendary Arnaud’s restaurants for its rooms dedicated to the classic Krewes and get a peek behind the curtain.
Just in time for Mardi Gras, around the corner on March 5, these cocktails will set the stage for celebrations wherever you may be.
Vieux Carre
This 1930s New Orleans recipe is named after the city’s French Quarter — it’s a potent but smooth cocktail, just like the Crescent City. This cocktail is a staple of the famed Carousel Bar at the legendary Hotel Monteleone.
Ingredients:
3/4 oz. rye whiskey
3/4 oz. Cognac
3/4 oz. sweet vermouth
1 teaspoon Bénédictine
2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Tools: mixing glass, barspoon, strainer
Glass: Old Fashioned
Garnish: cherry
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir well, strain into an ice-filled Old Fashioned glass and garnish. (Courtesy of Imbibemagazine.com).
French 75
Named for an innovative piece of French artillery and comprising just four ingredients — gin, lemon, simple syrup, Champagne — the French 75, when made properly, features nose-tickling bubbly as the gateway to a perfectly integrated combination of floral gin and citrus.
Ingredients:
1 oz. gin (or cognac is typical in NoLa)
1/2 oz. simple syrup
1/2 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice
Brut Champagne or a dry sparkling white wine
Glass: Champagne flute
Garnish: lemon twist
Combine gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until well chilled and strain into a glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist to serve. (Courtesy of bar.com)
Sazerac
The Sazerac is the holy grail of historical cocktails, and is argued to be where the name cocktail originates (a mixture of spirits, bitters, and sugar, to be exact). Somewhere along the line, it was decided that the Sazerac must be made with surgeon-like precision, and that any variation from the recipe deems the cocktail not a Sazerac, and instead some sort of bastard cocktail unworthy of consumption.
The classic recipe calls for specific ingredients.
Ingredients:
2 oz. rye whiskey
3 dashes Peychaud's Bitters
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 demerara sugar cube
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: lemon twist
Muddle the sugar and bitters, then add whiskey and ice. Stir and Strain into a chilled, Absinthe-rinsed rocks glass. Twist a lemon peel over the surface and discard.
(credited to William Boothby, World Drinks and How to Mix them 1908).