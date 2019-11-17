More than 50 years ago, my dad took a sabbatical leave from his teaching position at Brigham Young University and relocated his family to Beirut Lebanon to teach at the American University of Beirut.
While there, we visited Egypt, but just the Cairo area. Ever since then, I have wanted to finish the trip, so my wife Kathy and I signed up with Grand Circle Cruise Line to see not only the artifacts and pyramids around Cairo, but to take a boat ride in Upper Egypt on the Nile and around Lake Nasser.
So much has been written about the Great Pyramids of Giza, the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and the Sphinx, that I’ll just say that you do want to see them before you die.
The tallest of the Giza Pyramids took 20 years to build, is 15 stories high and was built using 2.3 million stones. The stones themselves came from miles away and were floated down the Nile River to get to Giza.
The builders were fed beer, bread and meat and considered themselves partners of the king in the construction of the pyramids (except for the slaves).
I’d recommend that you avoid a ride on a flea-bitten, nasty-tempered, biting camel unless you just have to say you did it, and if you do be sure and get a picture of your ride dressed up in traditional clothing that hundreds of other sweaty tourists have already worn. When you’re done, you’ll “Walk Like an Egyptian,” like the Bangles sang about in their hit song of 1987.
And if you’re concerned about traveling to Egypt due to recently reported attacks on tourists, you can just look on the back of a $1 bill and see the pyramid there, or you can go to the British Museum in London or the Louvre in Paris and see incredible exhibits of -- how can I put this delicately? -- looted, pillaged and stolen artifacts that the Brits and French helped themselves to while occupying Egypt that were never returned.
In fact, while in Paris, don’t forget to stroll down the Champs Elysees to the Place de la Concorde where you can see a 3,000-year-old obelisk from Luxor, where its twin remains to this day.
King Louis-Phillipe of France was visiting Egypt and liked the obelisk, so Muhammad Ali Pasha gave it to him. The good king had it loaded on a barge and towed to France. In payment, France gave a mechanical clock to Egypt. The clock was discovered to be faulty, damaged during transport, but the worthless clock still exists to this day in a clock tower in Egypt.
While in Cairo back in 1964, I remember visiting the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, built in 1901, housing 120,000 items. I was appalled how carelessly ancient artifacts were piled around, most not in any kind of display case nor protected from the crowds just touching anything they wanted, or perhaps walking away with it.
Illegal sales of antiquities are infamously rife, due to rampaging looting. Recently, Christie’s, the French auction house, auctioned off a 3,000-year-old stone sculpture of King Tut, which raised questions of provenance, but it sold for $6 million. Now Egypt is suing seeking repatriation of the antiquity, which it says was looted from the Karnak Temple.
Museum officials came up with the bright idea of sending intriguing artifacts like Tutankhamun on international tours to raise money. In 1979, there was an exhibition tour of six cities but, alas, not San Francisco. San Francisco museum officials were outraged, so they convinced the Board of Supervisors to sponsor a trip for museum trustees to jet to Cairo to get a stop for the tour at the de Young Museum.
They succeeded and that stop raised more than $10 million toward refurbishing the Egyptian Museum. While in San Francisco, a police lieutenant suffered a minor stroke while guarding the exhibit at night. He filed a lawsuit saying his injury resulted from the legendary curse of the pharaohs. Maybe he had watched too many movies like "The Mummy," but he was laughed out of court with pundits having a heyday.
How much of all that money raised on the U.S. tour actually made it to the Egyptian Museum will be a mystery never to be solved, but visiting the same museum today was a different experience. Much of the collection has been moved to the new but yet-to-be-opened $1 billion, 5.2-million-square foot Grand Egyptian Museum, which they keep saying will be open “next year", but they have quit saying a date like October 2020. That said, however, we saw the new building from the bus and it is incredible.
Cairo is huge, originally built in 969 by the Fatimids, who claimed descent from Fatima, the daughter of Mohammed. Today it’s a dirty and smoggy city of 20 million with a constant cacophony of horns, shouting people, and loud calls for prayer.
We visited the huge Mosque Al-Rifa’i where ousted King Farouk was buried along with the Shah of Iran, since nobody else in the world would accept his body. We took a quick side tour to Memphis’s outdoor museum (no Elvis sighting) where we saw a huge 35-foot statue of Ramses II carved 3,200 years ago.
Finally, to the Pyramids, which are awe-inspiring, with the largest reaching 481 feet high. Each side base is 756 feet long with a combined weight of 5.9 million tons. The Sphinx isn’t as big as it appears in photos, but is still huge, with its missing nose. Rumor has it that while in Egypt, Napoleon’s troops in 1798 blew it off with cannon fire but it was mostly under sand while he was there. It was crow-barred off in the Middle Ages by a Sufi zealot to protest idolatry. The cannon practice story is more interesting.
Time to go to Luxor, which means "The Palaces" in Arabic. Just so we’re clear, I’m talking about the one in Egypt, not the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas. We were flown to Luxor and transferred to the Nefertiti, our ship for the next seven days.
Most of the tombs we visited in Upper Egypt are called rock-cut tombs, cut right into the cliff face, 50 feet deep and large enough to hold a 30-foot-high statue. The tombs started with a courtyard, a hall and statue-niche, with actual burials made beneath the floor of the hall or courtyard, or in a vertical shaft or niche in the tomb. This was thought to be harder to find versus the huge, obvious pyramids.
The Temple of Luxor, one of the most beautiful in Egypt, is a complex that was a center of power for more than 1,500 years. Originally standing outside of the temple were two giant obelisks, made of red granite, 225 feet high weighing 227 tons. With one of them proudly displayed in Paris, the other one looks so lonely, with the empty base next to it.
Aswan Dam, built in 1960, required the relocation of 90,000 people and created, at the time, the largest artificial lake in the world, Lake Nassar, with water backing up from the dam over 300 miles, into Sudan. Twenty-five percent of the Egyptian Army is stationed there to guard it, since its loss would be catastrophic for water poor Egypt.
Over the years, the rising water caused concern that invaluable artifacts would be lost. For example, we bused out to Abu Simbel where Pharaoh Ramses II built two temples, one to the deities and one to his favorite wife (out of 55, with 212 children) Nefertari.
The huge temples were actually moved to higher ground, truly an engineering marvel, saving them from Aswan Dam waters. There we saw statues 70 feet high, and, since the temperature was always more than 110 degrees, you would think that inside the temples it would be cooler. Very wrong. It was another 10 degrees hotter, which is where the guide prefers to give a lecture about the historic edifice point out that, at least, we’re out of the sun!!
Ramesses II, Egypt’s longest ruling king, was married to one of the most beautiful queens of ancient Egypt, Nefertiti. The mother of King Tut, she is buried in the same tomb.
So, what killed the boy king at age 19, after a four-year reign? An examination of his body, revealed that he had a femur fracture -- maybe due to a broken leg due to chariot racing? He could have died of sepsis or blunt force trauma? No. He used walking sticks, had a cleft palate and generally had bad health. The supposedly curse of Tut, fungal spores, turns out to be “fake news.” Most likely, it was a malaria infection. Actually he was more famous dead than alive. Many ancient workers on the huge construction projects died of malnutrition, sand storm dust inhalation and malaria.
Plenty of rulers have built palaces, but it was always with the view to enhancing their power rather than sharing it. Consider Amarna in Egypt, the temple palace complex created in the 14th century B.C. by Amenhotep IV, better known as Akhenaten. Supported by his beautiful wife Nefertiti, the heretical Akhenaten made himself the head of a new religion that revered the divine light of the sun’s disk, the Aten.
The Great Palace reflected Akhenaten’s megalomania: The complex featured vast open-air courtyards where the public was required to engage in mass worship of the pharaoh and his family. Akhenaten’s palace was hated as much as his religion, and both were abandoned after his death.
Now it’s time to talk about the antiquities of Karnak, the name loosely related to Johnny Carson, who, on the Tonight Show dressed up as an Egyptian called Carnac the Magnificent and divined answers to silly questions, read from a card taken out of an envelope.
His sidekick, Ed McMahon, would often repeat the question as if the audience hadn’t heard it, much to the displeasure of Carnac. If the joke didn’t go well, Carnac Carson would curse the crowd by saying something like “May you walk a mile under a diseased camel.”
The Karnak complex, the largest religious complex in the world, took 1,300 years to build (akin to the Napa Costco!). The huge Hypostyle Hall, with its outer walls decorated with battle scenes, is big enough to house the cathedral of Notre Dame. In the Hall of Pillars, there is an obelisk of the god Amun nearly 100 feet high, the tallest in Egypt.
The Valley of the Kings in Luxor was colorful. There are 60 tombs of kings and queens, with the most recently discovered and interesting being that of King Tutankhamun.
I wish we had more space to talk about, around 2200 BC, why cannibalism, a total taboo to Egyptians, was prevalent. This was due to political and economic chaos, and when the two years of grain storage was used up, people dying of hunger.
And human sacrifice when people were willingly killed to be buried with the pharaoh to take care of him in the afterlife.
We also should talk about the scarab, a large species of dung beetle native to Egypt. Dung beetles appear in artwork at countless ancient sites, are featured in amulets and jewelry and have a prominent role in Ancient Egyptian mythology.
The god Khepri, who symbolized the creation and the renewal of life, often appears with a scarab beetle for a head.
To finish our trip, we took a train to Alexandria, one of 34 cities so named, built by Alexandria the Great. It is a city containing 4,000 palaces, 4,000 baths, 400 theaters and 1,200 green grocers.
Cleopatra killed herself there, using an asp, when she heard that Marc Anthony had died, and when he showed up soon after and found her dead, he impaled himself on his own sword in despair.
The famous 450-foot lighthouse, built in 290 BC, served as a beacon to warships. It was lit by an eternal flame reflected in a huge mirror. Sailors could see the beam at night, and the smoke from the fire during the day was visible as far away as 30 miles. It was ultimately destroyed by two huge earthquakes, and Qaitbay citadel was built in its place using some ruins from the destroyed lighthouse.
The Alexandrian library was built around 300 BC and gathered copies of manuscripts, codices and thousands of papyrus scrolls. Several theories exist about its destruction, such as Julius Caesar in 48 BC set a fire that got out of control, or Roman emperor Theodosius’ ordered the destruction all non-Christian temples. Others say it was the Arab caliph Umar the Great’s conquest of the city in 642 AD.
Fortunately for us, starting in the 1970s, plans were made to build the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a huge complex of libraries, museums, theaters, art galleries, much of which they’ve done. The new Bibliotheca is an architectural masterpiece, beautiful on the out and inside, functional, recalling the majesty of the old library, which was one of the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
After our visit to Egypt, I’ve left strict instructions in my will to have my elite athletic body mummified, to be preserved as an exhibit in the new Grand Egyptian Museum as a modern-day Egyptologist.