Wawona: A quiet corner of Yosemite

The question after the COP26 Climate Change Summit, for me, is how to summon the will of the people to back the changes needed to stave off a climate catastrophe.

My thought is that if everyone could just spend an hour in Yosemite, they'd agree that this is a planet worth saving.

There are other places too that will inspire this thought, I admit, but none for me quite matches the life-renewing magic of Yosemite.

I've been going to there all of my life. My first clear recollection when we stayed at the Glacier Point Hotel, (which has since burned down). It was built at the edge of discovered it was built on the very edge of the 3,200-foot drop to Yosemite Valley below. My mother spent the entire holiday trying to keep my older brother, an 11-year-old mountain goat, from going off the cliff with the Fire Fall.

Since then, I've stayed everywhere from the magnificent Ahwahnee to a tent in the high country. But I had never stayed at Wawona. There is probably a reason: If you head to Yosemite from Northern California, and you, like I, want to escape the flat lands as soon as you can, you are most likely to come in through the Big Oak Flat entrance on the north. From there, you wind your way towards the valley, or take the turn and head up toward the Tuolumne Meadows.

Wawona, however, is on the the road that heads south from the valley. You take it to head up to Glacier Point (now without a hotel; my mother would be happy) or to ski at Badger Pass. If you continue on 27 miles you'll come to Wawona. And there are, we discovered, good reasons to try this.

The Wawona Hotel, built in 1856, first remains a lesser-known place in this famous park, a step out of time into the past. It's also place where, when the valley floor is overrun with visitors, you might be able to find, not just a reservation, but also a serene and scenic escape. In a place of endless views, it's yet another view of Yosemite.

We had reservations for the weekend of Oct. 23, and on Friday, Oct. 22, I got an email telling me that rain was predicted. Did I wish to cancel or reschedule? After this long, dry, lockdown, however, I could not imagine a better combination than Yosemite and a rainstorm. We had just slid into the park were comfortably settled in a cozy, old-fashioned room at Wawona, when the deluge began.

A National Historic Landmark, the resort is a collection of white, Victorian-era buildings, set in a forest of incense cedar. Some of the 104 rooms have private baths with clawed-foot tubs and touches of William Morris designs; others have shared baths. The lounge is the main building, also called the Big Trees Lodge. It has high ceilings, old-fashioned wall paper, historic paintings and comfy chairs grouped around a stone fireplace. It's also the only place where you can get WiFi, which for me added to the irresistible charm of the place. No emails.

The main building, like the others, has long verandas; it also has the hotel's dining room, light-filled space with two walls of windows looking out the forest. Right now, as an accommodation to COVID-19, the hotel is serving breakfast and dinner buffet-style, with servers plating the food. Lunch is available to-go, with choices of soup, chili, salads, and wraps. The staff all seemed a special sort of people who all love this quiet retreat. "There is something magical here," one server told me.

While the storm thundered around us, my daughter settled into a comfortable chair by the fire in the lounge, but I have always found that a rainstorm in Yosemite is one of the best times to take a walk. You have the park to yourself.

A short walk through the trees led to the south fork of the Merced River, which the rainfall had brought it to roaring to life. Here, a Canadian carpenter named Galen Clark built a bridge across the river. Clark had come to the area in 1855 as part of a 17-member pioneer tourist party. He subsequently quit his job as a packer at the Mariposa Ditch Company and devoted the rest of his life to writing about and protecting the world he had discovered. He built a cabin in a meadow, established what became known as Clark's Station, a place for visitors to find shelter and a meal, and a host who would tell them stories.

Wawona is believed to be a Native American word meaning "big trees," and six miles south of the hotel, you can visit the grove of several hundred giant sequoias that Clark loved. Although, of course, he wasn't the first human to see them, he is believed to be the first person who measured and counted the trees. He became a leader in the effort to protect both the trees and Yosemite.

Clark's bridge is covered and walking through it feels like you are entering a portal that brings you into his world: a cluster of log cabins that includes a couple of houses, the original Deggan's Deli, the office of the Yosemite Transportation Company, and the stone jail. Except for a few signs, it's left as it was. You can peer through dusty windows and spiderwebs and you are looking into the past.

Of course, there were other inhabitants, long before these hardy pioneers, and lived in these forests and meadows for thousands of years, without leaving a trace.

By Monday afternoon, the rain had ended. My daughter decided to leave her fireplace, and we headed south to see the big trees.

You can visit Yosemite a thousand times and never have the same experience. So it was on this day when we found that beyond Wawona, where the road climbed, the rain had turned to snow, dusting all the trees with the first snowfall. From a parking lot and visitor center, it's about a two-mile hike to the Mariposa Grove. The sun, breaking through the clouds, glittered off the snow, making the world sparkle. One of those moments, there, then gone; even as we hiked the trail, the snow was disappearing, along with the sun.

The next day some snow remained as we headed down into the Yosemite Valley, and it mingled with autumn red and gold of the deciduous trees. "I don't remember ever seeing this much autumn color," one park employee told us. Everywhere waterfalls and creeks had appeared, spilling down the mountain sides.

Before you reach the valley, the road enters a deep tunnel; as you emerge, you get your first glimpse of the valley. Here, there is a turnout with a large parking lot -- of necessity, I believe. Without it, you'd have drivers going off cliffs as they take in the view, and the rangers would have to spend their days plucking them off pine trees.

The giants, El Capitan, Half Dome, Cathedral Rocks and Spires, Clouds Rest, were all dusted with snow, and Bridal Veil Falls, usually dried up to a trickle in October was booming in full force. The parking lot was filled with awestruck people, wandering about with their iPhones, oblivious to cars, trucks, and buses.

No matter how many times I've seen this view, it never fails to fill me with wonder, as I suppose it did Galen Clark and the other early tourists, and those earlier people who lived there, but did not even leave footprints.

It was listening to raptures of these visitors -- whether it was their first view or not -- that it occurred to me that if you had a sign-up sheet there, they'd all add their name to a list of people who think this is a planet worth saving.