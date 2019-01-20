If you like spontaneity and have flexibility, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has just added three upcoming expeditions that could be the whale watching experience of your lifetime. Inside Magdalena Bay: Where the Whales Are is a five-night voyage that’s close to home, and filled with gray whale encounters.
Magdalena Bay is where gray whale mothers, calves and juveniles end the longest mammal migration on earth. It has been part of Lindblad’s itineraries in Baja, California for more than 30 years, but this is the first time they are focusing an entire voyage on this bay and its environs.
Guests will be living among the whales on the 31-cabin National Geographic Sea Bird, which will serve as the floating base camp for the adventure. See and hear them around the ship, and venture out in Zodiacs for up-close encounters with curious calves and gentle mothers. You will be immersed in the rich marine life as the ship explores two distinct areas where whales congregate.
Beyond the whales, guests can explore the mangroves by kayak, paddle board or mountain bike over Sahara-like stretches of dunes (there is a fleet of bikes aboard). Bird-watch or beach comb endless beaches studded with sand dollars, and explore it all with a team of expert naturalists and a Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructor.
This compact 6-day/5-night voyage includes three departures: March 13, 19, 24. Rates begin at $3,290 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin. Book now and receive complimentary round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Loreto.
For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyages, visit expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348) or contact your travel adviser.