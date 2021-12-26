What a way to go: Flying San Francisco to Nairobi aboard Qatar Airlines

When I booked a June trip to Kenya, I made the journey on Qatar Airways, a carrier that I’ve come to love.

The Persian Gulf-based airline offered a layover of only two hours in both directions between San Francisco and Nairobi, in Doha’s beautiful Hamad International Airport. That would keep my total travel time to just over 24 hours, more than 16 hours of it on the initial SFO-to-Qatar leg.

In this pandemic era, of course, my most important pre-flight task was to complete a COVID test. Kenya requires this to be done within 96 hours before arrival, along with the completion of a questionnaire from its Ministry of Health. An online Kenya visa costs $51; the African nation does not require quarantine upon arrival.

Unfortunately, I arrived for my flight with a negative rapid test instead of the required PCR test. My gate supervisor, Nilema, knew exactly what to do: She walked me to SFO’s Dignity Health-Go Health station. A pricey $275 and one hour later, I was waiting in the shared Air France lounge that Air France shares with Qatar Airways.

Throughout this process, I was never asked if I had been vaccinated. (I completed that process in April.) Nevertheless, Qatar Airways was recently ranked by AirlineRatings.com as one of the world's top 20 COVID-compliant airlines, for its strict cleanliness and safety guidelines. It was the first global airline to operate Honeywell's portable Ultraviolet Cabin System, which filters an aircraft cabin in UV light, a practice used in hospitals and microbiology labs to thoroughly clean surfaces without cleaning chemicals.

The Qsuite life

I traveled to Doha aboard Qatar’s long-haul A350-1000. The airline's luxury business class “Qsuites,” which it introduced in 2017, were like my very own closed-door compartment, its sliding doors assuring my ultimate privacy.

On this flight, which a flight attendant said was 85 percent full, all but three of the 46 units were occupied. It’s no wonder. At 6 feet, 7 inches long, and 21.5 inches wide, the suites can accommodate all but the heftiest passengers on seats that recline into flat-beds.

Between the Qsuites are standard business-class seats that couples or families with children can adjust into double beds. Business travelers or co-workers can opt for quad suites for parties of four.

Qatar Airways spent three years designing its Qsuites — apartments in the sky with a whimsical curved design and a palette of maroon and soft purple. Never has personal space meant so much in flying. Even with the door closed, I never felt claustrophobic. The crew was able to peek in to offer assistance even while allowing me ample privacy.

As I'm not a sound sleeper, I kept the door closed for around half my flight. While the door was closed, I used the "do not disturb" feature using the call button option to request assistance from my two stellar personal attendants.

Seemingly massive by airline standards, the entertainment screen is nearly 22 inches wide. Headphones are sealed and disinfected. There is a mini storage container in the armrest that easily fit my toiletries and camera.

I was grateful for the easily accessible USB ports and universal power outlets, as keeping my electronics charged is essential with my travels. Wi-Fi was free, allowing me to send emails and social media posts.

I was appreciative of the airline's "Travel with Confidence" pouch with the essential medical mask and hand sanitizer, along with latex gloves. The airline business class amenities kit is stocked with Italian skin-care products, an eye mask, earplugs, and socks.

During my flight, I noticed that each time a guest used the lavatory, the staff disinfected it to remain clean and safe for the next passenger. The no-touch sensors on the sinks and toilets also provided an extra measure of safety.

A moveable feast

Even before we were in the air, my flight attendant offered a beverage as she acquainted me with the intricate settings on my reclining seat. Offered single-malt Scotch whisky or a French Champagne, I opted for the latter. But following lessons learned from past flights, I took a glass of water with each drink.

Upon returning with my Laurent-Perrier Cuvée-Rosé and a sampling of assorted warm nuts, my attendant handed me a luxury pajama set. It seemed the flight would be the next best thing to a sleepover.

Check that: It was better than a sleepover, thanks to the on-demand dining menu. Freshly prepared meals can be served at any time on the flight. And in accordance with Islamic law, all meals are Halal-certified. The menu is updated quarterly and seasonally, and 20 special meals are offered to passengers with varied dietary requirements.

Most of the other passengers preferred to dine as soon as we were at cruising altitude. I opted to wait until four hours into the flight. I was on my second Glenfiddich 15-year single malt when I decided that I wanted dinner served.

I started with a rich roasted-tomato soup and, as an appetizer, a Dungeness crab meat and avocado salad. Warm artisanal bread came with balsamic-infused olive oils. As a main course, I chose creamy Lobster Thermidor with crushed-saffron potatoes, a decadent dish that could have come straight from Emeril Lagasse's kitchen. I paired a glass of premium French Chardonnay and finished with a dessert of hazelnut crème with berries ragout.

As if I could eat any more, my attendant reminded me that, should I get hungry, light menu options included afternoon tea with finger sandwiches and warm scones, seafood cioppino with sun-dried tomatoes, and an American cheddar cheeseburger with caramelized onions. And there were snacks such as cheese and crackers, flavored popcorn and Godiva chocolates.

After a seven-hour sleep, the banquet continued with breakfast. Buttermilk pancakes with Crème Anglaise sounded delectable, but I was happy with a cheese omelet with grilled chicken sausage, fingerling potato, asparagus, and cherry tomato.

Business with class

I was greeted at the Qatar Airways hub — modern Hamad International Airport in Doha — and guide to the ethereal Al Mourjan Lounge, with a cheerful reminder that I had only a two-hour layover before my flight to Nairobi.

In my experience, this resort-like lounge for business-class guests is among the world’s best airport refuges. Children stay occupied in a game room; ample showers enable guests to clean and freshen before their next flight. After 16-plus hours in the air, a warm shower was indeed welcome. As expected, the disinfected cabana was spotless.

In the spacious dining room, meals are served buffet-style with wait staff plating meals. Desserts and other prepared meals are individually wrapped. Masked and gloved servers take drink orders and bring meals to secluded tables.

I enjoyed a few made-to-order sushi rolls with a glass of Champagne and a bottle of water. My attentive server came back twice to check on me. Soon it was time for my connecting flight to Nairobi — 5 hours, 40 minutes, on the new-generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Hidden smiles

Now celebrating more than 20 years of operation, Qatar Airways is one of the world's fastest-growing airlines. From its hub on the Persian Gulf, the airline flies to more than 130 destinations on six continents. And on June 1, the carrier expanded its U.S. network to more than 85 weekly flights to 12 destinations, including San Francisco.

On my recent Qatar Airways flight, what truly stood out for me — in addition to the stringent COVID-19 cleaning protocols — was the graciousness of the airline staff. Even covered with masks and goggles, the attendants were clearly smiling. I have never felt as appreciated on a flight. Theỉr constant attention made me feel as if I were on a luxury cruise with private butler service.

I’m already looking forward to my next trip.