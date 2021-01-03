Where in the world? Bob Ecker's 2021 travel quiz

Editor’s note: Napa Valley-based travel writer Bob Ecker wasn’t able to travel last year but that did not stop him from compiling his annual travel quiz for Register readers.

Question #1: Where did “Earth Day” originate?

A) Boulder, Colorado

B) Kobe, Japan

C) Bergerac, Italy

D) Santa Barbara, California

E) Newark, New Jersey

Answer: D. Santa Barbara. It took place one year following a devastating oil spill on the Santa Barbara coast.

Question #2: Which US President was born in the most southerly town?

Answer: Barack Obama, born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Much farther south than Florida.

Question #3: True or False. El Paso, TX is closer to San Diego than it is to Houston?

Answer: True. Indeed, San Diego is about 725 miles from El Paso whereas Houston is 746 miles or so. Another 21 miles. Texas is huge!

Question #4: Where is America’s largest rainforest?

A) Florida

B) Hawaii