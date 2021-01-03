Where in the world? Bob Ecker's 2021 travel quiz

Editor’s note: Napa Valley-based travel writer Bob Ecker wasn’t able to travel last year but that did not stop him from compiling his annual travel quiz for Register readers.
Question #1: Where did “Earth Day” originate?
A) Boulder, Colorado
B) Kobe, Japan
C) Bergerac, Italy
D) Santa Barbara, California
E) Newark, New Jersey
Answer: D. Santa Barbara. It took place one year following a devastating oil spill on the Santa Barbara coast.
Question #2: Which US President was born in the most southerly town?
Answer: Barack Obama, born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Much farther south than Florida.
Question #3: True or False. El Paso, TX is closer to San Diego than it is to Houston?
Answer: True. Indeed, San Diego is about 725 miles from El Paso whereas Houston is 746 miles or so. Another 21 miles. Texas is huge!
Question #4: Where is America’s largest rainforest?
A) Florida
B) Hawaii
C) Alaska
D) Puerto Rico
E) Washington State
F) Guam
Answer: C) At 16.9 million acres, Alaska’s Tongass National Forest is a diverse and incredible place to visit. Receiving over 110 inches of precipitation, it’s an ecological wonder.
Question #5: According to the latest data from the 2020 United Nations World Population Review, what country had the lowest rate of infant mortality rate, an astounding 1. 8 per 1,000 births?
Answer: Monaco.
Question #6: Where is the tallest brick building in the world?
A) London
B) Singapore
C) New York City
D) Tokyo
E) Kuala Lumpur
Answer: C) The Chrysler Building in New York City, built in 1930, is constructed with an exterior of bricks. It is 1,046 feet tall.
Question #7: Where is the dangerous “Iceberg Alley?”
Answer: “Iceberg Alley” lies outside of Newfoundland and Labrador. This stretch of water sees the most icebergs across any major shipping route in the world.
Question #8: What were considered the “ABC Nations?”
Answer: The nations of Argentina, Brazil and Chile respectively. This term was used in the early Twentieth Century when those nations, the wealthiest and most influential in South America at the time, often negotiated together for their common interests.
Question #9. Match the airport codes to the airport.
Codes:
LOL,
BFD,
OMG,
BFF,
CYA
Airports:
Derby Field, Derby, Nevada;
Les Cayes, Haiti;
Western Nebraska Regional, Scottsbluff, Nebraska;
Bradford, Bradford, Pennsylvania;
Omega, Namibia
Answer: LOL—Derby Field, Derby, Nevada; BFD—Bradford, Bradford Pennsylvania; OMG—Omega, Namibia; BFF—Western Nebraska Regional, Scottsbluff, Nebraska; CYA—Les Cayes, Haiti.
Question #10: Jupiter is a massive planet and in fact, 2.5 times as large as all the planets in our solar system, combined. Question: Approximately how many “Earth” sized planets could fit inside Jupiter?
A) 120
B) 4,252
C) 40
D) 997
E) 318
Answer: About E, 318 “Earth” sized planets could fit inside of Jupiter.
Question #11: In the infamous Zimmerman Telegram sent in 1917, Germany was secretly trying to get what country to go to war with the United States?
Answer: Mexico. In the clandestine cable (de-coded by British codebreakers) Mexico was promised to get back Texas, New Mexico and Arizona if they helped Germany by attacking the United States. Mexico wisely refused to cooperate. The eventual publicity surrounding this subterfuge outraged Americans and helped propel the US into joining World War I against Germany.
Question #12: Besides Canada and Mexico, what is the closes nation to the US?
A) Cuba
B) Denmark
C) France
D) Russia
E) Tonga
Answer: D, Russia. That’s right, at a mere three miles, America’s Little Diomede Island is within viewing distance of Russia’s Big Diomede in the Bering Strait. Next, the British Virgin Islands are only about 17.8 miles from the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.
Question #13: Back to our solar system, most planets in our solar system spin west to east, or counter-clockwise like the sun. But two planets spin the other way. Which are they?
Answer: Venus and Uranus. There are various theories but no one is quite sure why these two planets spin differently from the rest.
Question #14: Where is the lowest (by elevation) airport on earth?
Answer: Located at 1,240 feet below mean sea level, Israel’s Bar Yehuda Airfield, also known as the Masada Airfield, is the lowest airport in the world.
Question #15. Match the International organizations with their home city.
Organization:
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);
International Magicians Society (IMS);
International Magicians Society (IMS);
Association for Tourism and Leisure Education and Research (ATLAS);
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
Religion Communicators Council (RCC)
Home city:
New York, New York
Amheim, Netherlands
Vienna, Austria
Westbury, New York
Paris, France
Answer: IAEA – Vienna; IMS – Westbury, NY; ATLAS – Amheim, the Netherlands; ICC—Paris; RCC – New York, NY
Question #16: The Loch Ness Monster is the world-famous Scottish sea monster that may or may not exist. Where would one find a similarly mythical sea monster named “Champ?”
Answer: In Lake Champlain, between New York and Vermont. “Champ” was supposedly last spotted in 2005.
Question #17: I love travel quotes. Who said: “Never go on trips with anyone you do not love.”
A) Ernest Hemingway
B) Ray Bradbury
C) Madame Curie
D) Dwight D. Eisenhower
E) Indira Gandhi
Answer: A) Ernest Hemingway. Who knew he was such a softie.
Question: #18: What is the most populated island in the world?
Answer: The island of Java, in Indonesia houses over 145 million inhabitants on roughly 58,050 square miles of territory. (About the size of Illinois) Java has almost as many people as Russia on an island less than 1% of Russia’s size!
Question: #19: Match the food with its place of origin.
Food:
Potato
Macadamia Nut
Corn
Apple
Black Pepper
Origin:
Southern India
Kazakhstan
Australia
Peru
Mexico
Answer: Potato – Peru; Macadamia Nut – Australia; Corn – Mexico; Apple – Kazakhstan; Black Pepper – India
Question: #20: Algeria is the largest country in Africa. What is the smallest country in mainland Africa?
Answer: The Republic of Gambia or The Gambia is located in West Africa and has an area of approximately 4,008 square miles. That’s a bit larger than Delaware.
How did you do?
17-20 = Explorer
14-16 = Studious pupil
11-13 = Renew your passport
10 or fewer = Buy an atlas
