Ski season is here, in California and beyond. Below is some news along with a brief list of what’s happening at various resorts throughout the west. Note: passes of all kinds sell out, so consider purchasing one as soon as possible.
California
The snow has finally arrived in California and none too soon. Alpine Meadows is debuting its Treeline Cirque chairlift, a $10 million detachable, high-speed quad that transports guests from the base to Sherwood ridge in a quick five minutes; the ride used to take 45. The lift features a mid-station for quick access to some of Alpine’s best intermediate terrain, then on to the expert back bowls of Sherwood.
Boasting Tahoe’s highest base elevation of 8,260 feet, Mt. Rose is among the snowiest of the local resorts year after year. Their two-fer-Tuesdays offers a $145 price for two tickets to be used that day.
Northstar’s fine mountain experience just got even better. Michael Mina’s Bourbon Pub Northstar, is a new 125-seat restaurant located at the base of the Big Springs Gondola. Unfortunately, this year, free parking at Northstar will be available only at the Castle Peak parking lot, the first available parking option on Northstar Drive. Then you take a shuttle to the resort. Paid parking by cash is available closer in. However, free parking is available at all lots daily after 3 p.m.
For the second season in a row, guests staying a Sunday evening at Heavenly’s Gondola Vista, the new Lakeland Village or Zalanta Resort are invited to ski a run with the Heavenly Ski Patrol after the resort closes. They’ll be invited to attend an exclusive après ski at Lakeview Lodge and will receive a free beverage and sample appetizers.
Homewood Mountain continues to be the best deal for families, with its “Family Pass” ($1,599), which allows two adults and two dependent children/teens (ages 5-18) to receive full Homewood season passes with no blackout dates.
Utah
Utah skiing is only a 1 hour and 45-minute, non-stop flight from Sacramento. After landing in Salt Lake City, it’s less than an hour drive to most ski resorts. Delta Airlines has a special package connected to various Park City properties including the Stein Ericksen Lodge, a Forbes Five-Star Hotel & Spa at Deer Valley. Offering a $300 Delta credit for a minimum three-night stay, this is a good deal. Deer Valley Resort maintains the coveted title of the 2019 United States’ Best Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards for the seventh year in a row.
Park City Mountain Resort is opening a new “Over and Out” fixed grip quad lift that will provide better access to the Canyons Villager area. Alta’s Snowpine Lodge opened January 2019 as the premier year-round destination in Alta, Utah, and the first luxury resort to offer ski-in/ski-out access with the simultaneous opening of the adjacent Snowpine ski lift. Solitude Mountain Resort is excited to announce the opening of a walk-up waffle window at the Moonbeam Center. This new dining option will offer fresh, piping hot Liège-style waffles.
And Woodward Park City is the nation’s first action sports and ski resort, which will be open 365 days a year. This mega-entertainment area, with the most modern facilities imaginable will be opening in mid-December
Colorado
Copper Mountain’s new Tucker Mountain Lift opens 273 acres of expert terrain previously accessible only by snowcat or by hiking in. Keystone Resort continues its Kids ski free program in 2019. With a minimum of a 2-night stay, kids under 12 get a free lift ticket. Telluride is opening 40 acres of north-facing gladed terrain off Lift 9, creating even more expert terrain for guests. Telluride is an historic, American city. Winter Park has brought in a new, 6-person Sunnyside chair that replaces the original 3-person fixed grip chair. The Colorado Hut Yurt Alliance boasts more huts and yurts (more than 30) than in any other state. Lots of “out there” yurt lodging for a different take on enjoying backcountry activities this winter. Arapahoe Basin’s Il Rifugio, the highest lift-served restaurant in North America at 12,500 feet, will be open for its first full season this winter. Not to be outdone, Sam’s Restaurant in Aspen Snowmass is a new, modern Italian eatery located at 10,620 feet at the top of Sam’s Knob.
The Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, in Teton Village, Wyoming is legendary. With a fearsome 4,139 feet of vertical drop, and an airport nearby, it’s a “bucket list “ski resort. In fact, the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) is the only commercial airport in the United States located within a National Park. (Grand Teton National Park). Various airlines have good deals on flight/lift ticket and hotel packages. Jackson Hole combines the old American west with challenging runs.
British Columbia
The largest ski resort in North America, Whistler-Blackcomb is located about two hours northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia. This massive, world-class resort has premier lodgings, dining, bars, lifts and 8,171 skiable acres. Whistler is hosting its 27th Annual Whistler Pride and Ski Festival from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, considered one of the biggest and best “Pride Fests” in the world. For the seventh year in a row, Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside has been recognized as the best ski hotel in Canada by the World Ski Awards. Whistler-Blackcomb, however, is far from the only resort to consider in B.C.. Sun Peaks, the second-largest resort in B.C., really has some the perfect corduroy anywhere, a great village and lots of fun events. Another resort, Big White is one of my new favorites. It offers great runs plus is so close to B.C.’s Kelowna wine country. Don’t miss a “Gunbarrel Coffee” at the Gunbarrel Grill. You’ll thank me later.
Alberta
The main resorts in Alberta are the “Big 3” composed of Banff Sunshine Village, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay. All are set deep in the Canadian Rockies and wonderful to visit. Only about an hour and half from the Calgary airport, these resorts are accessed by a stunning drive through Banff National Park. Stay at the Fairmont Banff Springs – the Castle in the Rockies – or the only ski-in, ski-out lodge in Banff, the Sunshine Mountain Lodge high on Sunshine Mountain.
Other news
Utah’s 5th and 6th grade Passport is a great way to get young folks (from anywhere) to try Utah skiing and boarding this season. For only $45 participants can purchase the 5th Grade Ski Pass: 5th Graders can ski or ride three times at each of Utah’s resorts. That’s 45 days on the mountain for only $45. The 6th Grade Ski Pass: 6th Graders can ski or ride 1 time at each of Utah’s resorts. That’s 15 days on the mountain for only $45. https://www.skiutah.com/passes/passports
The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets 5th and 6th graders ski or snowboard 18 Idaho mountain resorts for only $18. This program allows 5th graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Idaho ski resorts and offers 6th graders two days free days at 17 mountains. https://skiidaho.us/passports These state programs are open to any qualifying child from any state or country. Some restrictions apply. If you’re planning on skiing with your 5th or 6th grader, this season, check out these deals.
Passes:
For people heading to the slopes more than once, there are a plenty of passes that provide bang for your buck. But these passes have been selling since the summer and may be sold out by now.
The Mountain Collective offers two included days at 18 resorts ($529), while supplies last. These resorts are in Alberta, Australia, British Columbia, California, Chile, Colorado, Japan, Montana, New Mexico, New Zealand, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming. Plus, an additional 50% off additional days with no blackout dates. Airfare is on your own.
The Ikon Pass is the big daddy of them all, ($1,099) good at 41 resorts around the world such as Squaw Valley/Alpine, Mammoth, Deer Valley, and the Alberta Big 3 resorts.
The Epic Pass ($989) is good for multiple days at Vail resorts, now totaling 41 worldwide. These include Heavenly, Telluride, Vail, Whistler-Blackcomb and Sun Valley among many others.
The Yeti Pass ($649) is good for skiing or riding one day this season at all 15 Utah resorts.
The Tahoe Super 4 Ski Pass ($409) is basically, a discounted 4-day pack to Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. If these mountains are for you, then this is a deal, without a longer commitment. Plus, you can add days to the pass at a heavily discounted rate.
The Powder Alliance is a different kind of season pass coalition. This is a group of smaller, yet no less enjoyable ski resorts across the West. These include Sugar Bowl, Sierra-at Tahoe, Mountain High, Bogus Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Schweitzer Mountain and others. If you’ve purchased a regular unrestricted season pass to say, Sugar Bowl, ($869) you’re then entitled to 3 free (midweek) days at all 18 other Powder Alliance members.