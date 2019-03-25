Tickets are now on sale for the annual Scenic Limited and Vintage Comet trains at the Western Railway Museum, 5848 State Highway 12, midway between Interstate 80 in Fairfield and the Sacramento Delta town of Rio Vista.
Powered completely by clean electricity, both historic trains return in April.
Both trains are pulled by Sacramento Northern interurban #1005. A true California native, it was built in 1912 in San Francisco and spent its working life on the same rail line the museum now owns and preserves, the Sacramento Northern. In 2012, the rail line and the museum were added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Tickets to either train include museum admission, the Rail Car Display House, the new interactive Traction Lab energy and transportation exhibit, access to the Laflin Park Picnic Grounds and parking.
The Scenic Limited, April 3-28, is an hour-long ride for all ages that focuses on the wildflowers on the hillsides along the rail line.
The Scenic Limited runs on Wednesdays, Saturday, and Sundays in April at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, and at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday only.Coach tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 years and older, and $7 for children 2-14.
A limited number of first-class seats, at $7 extra, can be reserved in the Parlor-Observation car, which include cookies and lemonade. Advanced reservations for first-class/ parlor car are accepted at wrm.org.com. Coach tickets are all first-come, first-served.