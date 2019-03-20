Pirates, treasure and adventure come alive on the Napa Valley College Theater stage as Napa Valley College Theater Arts opens its spring production of "Treasure Island," running March 29 - April 7 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in an exciting new stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery. Directed by Jennifer King, this "reimagination" includes epic stage fights up-close interaction with pirates, and live music throughout from members of Napa Valley’s band, Kith & Kin.
Stevenson spent his honeymoon in Napa Valley, and there is a Robert Louis Stevenson library created in his honor in St. Helena. He is the source of the oft-quoted tribute "Wine is bottled poetry."
In "Treasure Island," however, his wild band of pirates may be more inclined to drink harder stuff than premium Napa cabs.
The young hero of the story is Jim Hawkins, who helps his mother run an English seaside inn. Everyone there is terrified by the arrival new guest Bill Bones, who is prone to threats of violence and raunchy sea songs. When Bill dies, pirates descend on the inn, ransacking his things, clearly in search of something. Jim and his mother, however, escape with Bill's pouch, which turns out to contain a map to a buried treasure.
Jim, Dr. Livesey, the doctor who treated Bill Bones, and his friend, Squire Trelawney, decide to set sail to uncover the treasure. One mistake they make, however, is to hire Long John Silver as the ship's cook. Jim has to use all of his wits to find the treasure -- and save his own life.
“This adaptation of Treasure Island is super fun, a wonderful mix of humor and adventure," King said. "It was commissioned for the National Theater in London and we are one of the few places to produce it in the States. It was a great find and I am so pleased it is setting sail here at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center."
A multi-generational cast of NVC students works alongside professional guest artists including Aaron Wilton as the hair-raising pirate Long John Silver and Chad Yarish as Black Dog. Napa Valley College's technical director Matthew Cowell, will join the cast on stage in a special appearance.
The cast also includes Ginna Beharry as Grandma Hawkings/Captain Flint; Cal Bouwer as Ben Gunn; Daria Burback as Mrs. Crossley; Matthew Cowell as Billy Bones; Julia DeNatale as Joan the Goat; Dale Ebersole as Lucky Mickey; Danley Florida as Dick the Dandy; Caroline Halandri-Emmons as Silent Sue; Linda Howard as Shanti Man; Arthur Mautner as Grey; Jose Perez as Captain Smollett; Alex Ramirez as Killigrew the Kind; Beth Rowles as Doctor Livesey; Darwin Santos as George Badger; Jefferson Sbrissa as Israel Hands; Francisco Sipiora-Titierrez as Job Anderson; Billy Stice as Blind Pew; Stephanie Terrado as Jim Hawkings; Tiffany Tews as Red Ruth; Michael Waterson as Squire Trelawney; Aaron Wilton as Long John Silver Chad Yarish as Black Dog
The pirate world is being realized vocally and visually by music director Linda Howard, Voice and Speech Coach Joseph O’Malley and designers Peter Crompton (Set), Skipper Skeoch (Costumes), Freya Marcelius (Puppets and Makeup) , Theo Bridant (Lighting) and Jordan Smetzer (Sound).