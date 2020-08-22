Trump declares California wildfires a major disaster, promising aid despite previous threats

“There’s no phone call that I have made to the president where he hasn’t quickly responded,” the Democratic governor said. “He may make statements publicly, but the working relationship privately is an effective one.”

However, the night before, Newsom also shot back at Trump over his threats.

“Just today, the president of the United States threatened the state of California — 40 million Americans happen to live here in the state of California — to defund our efforts on wildfire suppression because he said we hadn’t raked enough leaves,” the governor said during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Either way, Newsom’s confidence in federal cooperation appears to have been well-placed.

The Saturday announcement will free up funding for residents of several of the most-affected California areas, comprising Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties.

Federal assistance will be made available for those who require temporary housing, home repairs or need loans for uninsured property damages, or business owners who will need help recovering from the fires. Funding will also be provided to state and local governments in order to provide emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation during the crisis.

There are almost two dozen wildfires raging in California, several of which are among the largest the state has ever seen. Among the most devastating is the LNU Lightning Complex in Lake and Napa counties. It is the state’s second largest wildfire ever at 314,207 acres as of Saturday afternoon. Thousands of Californians have been evacuated statewide and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.