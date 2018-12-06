Election logo

Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur released the final certified totals this week for the Nov. 6 election in Napa County. 

The results are essentially identical to the unofficial totals release a week earlier and contain no surprises.

Local Contests

Napa City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Liz Alessio;15,045;29.75%

Mary Luros;12,156;24.02%

Ricky Hurtado;7,302;14.43%

Bernie Narvaez;6,820;13.47%

Peter Mott (I);6,470;12,78%

James Hinton;2,825;5.58%

Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Jeff Dodd;3,440;55.47%

Amy Martenson (I);2,762;44.53%

Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Beth Goff;3,962;64.01%

Mary Ann Mancuso (I);2,207;35.99%

Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

William Kyle Iverson (I);4,314;62.45%

Xulio Soriano;2,594;37.55%

American Canyon City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Mark Joseph (I);3,344;30.41%

David Oro (I);2,580;23.46%

Robert Vega;2,267;20.61%

Pierre Washington;2.169;19.72%

Jason Kishineff;637;5.79%

Calistoga City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Donald Williams;1,217;46.88%

Gary Kraus (I);708;27.27%

James W. Barnes (I);671;25.85%

St. Helena Mayor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Geoffrey Ellsworth;1,336;51.13%

Alan Galbraith;1,277;48.87%

St. Helena City Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Anna Chouteau;1,768;52.51%

Paul Dohring;1,599;47.49%

Yountville Town Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Kerri Dorman;959;51.48%

Marita Dorenbecher;891;48.16%

Measure I;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;37,767;70.10%

No;16,112;29.90%

Measure D;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;1,389;79.64%

No;355;20.36%

Measure E;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;2,112;80.83%

No;501;19.17%

Measure F;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;21,263;72.07%

No;8,241;27.93%

Measure H;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;4,322;66.41%

No;2,186;33.59%

Measure R;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;1,044;79.03%

No;277;20.97%

Measure S;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;1,003;74.24%

No;348;25.76%

State Contests

Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Gavin Newsom;36,513;64.80%

John H. Cox;19,834;35.20%

Lietenant Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Eleni Kounalakis;29,330;67.15%

Ed Hernandez;18,23932.85%

Secretary of State;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Alex Padilla;37,287;63.72%

Mark P. Meuser;9,430;36.28%

Controller;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Betty T. Yee;37,949;68.49%

Konstantinos Roditis;17,462;31.51%

Treasurer;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Fiona Ma;37,061;67.10%

Greg Conlon;18,171;32.90%

Attorney General;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Xavier Becerra;36,605;66.07%

Steven C. Bailey;18,800;33.93%

Insurance Commissioner;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Ricardo Lara;27,665;51.83%

Steve Poizner;25,715;48.17%

Member, State Board of Equalization Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Malia Cohen;35,619;65.70%

Mark Burns;18,596;34.30%

U.S. Senator;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Dianne Feinstein;27,904;54.51%

Kevin de León;23,290;45.49%

U.S. Representative;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Mike Thompson;41,640;77%

Anthony Mills;12,439;23%

State Assembly District 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry;38,636;74.10%

Brandon Z. Nelson;13,503;25.90%

State Superintendent of Public Instruction;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Tony K. Thurmond;27,661;56.48%

Marshall Tuck;21,311;43.52%

Proposition 1;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;31,221;57,91%

No;22,690;42.09%

Proposition 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;34,485;63.69%

No;19,657;36.31%

Proposition 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;28,003;52.52%

No;25.316;47.48%

Proposition 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;32,807;60.37%

No;21,533;39.63%

Proposition 5;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;32,060;59.50%

Yes;21,821;40.50%

Proposition 6;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;35,170;63.93%

Yes;19,842;36.07%

Proposition 7;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;32,748;60.33%

No;21,523;39.67%

Proposition 8;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;31,864;58.71%

Yes;22,411;41.29%

Proposition 10;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;32,754;59.83%

Yes;21,990;40.17%

Proposition 11;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;32,445;59.85%

No;21,769;40.15%

Proposition 12;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;34,506;63.51%

No;19,829;36.49%

Vote Count Updated: Nov. 9, 2018, 4:30 p.m. PST

168of 170 precincts reporting

53,379ballots cast in Napa County

