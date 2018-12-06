Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur released the final certified totals this week for the Nov. 6 election in Napa County.
The results are essentially identical to the unofficial totals release a week earlier and contain no surprises.
Local Contests
Napa City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Liz Alessio;15,045;29.75%
Mary Luros;12,156;24.02%
Ricky Hurtado;7,302;14.43%
Bernie Narvaez;6,820;13.47%
Peter Mott (I);6,470;12,78%
James Hinton;2,825;5.58%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Jeff Dodd;3,440;55.47%
Amy Martenson (I);2,762;44.53%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Beth Goff;3,962;64.01%
Mary Ann Mancuso (I);2,207;35.99%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
William Kyle Iverson (I);4,314;62.45%
Xulio Soriano;2,594;37.55%
American Canyon City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Mark Joseph (I);3,344;30.41%
David Oro (I);2,580;23.46%
Robert Vega;2,267;20.61%
Pierre Washington;2.169;19.72%
Jason Kishineff;637;5.79%
Calistoga City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Donald Williams;1,217;46.88%
Gary Kraus (I);708;27.27%
James W. Barnes (I);671;25.85%
St. Helena Mayor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Geoffrey Ellsworth;1,336;51.13%
Alan Galbraith;1,277;48.87%
St. Helena City Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Anna Chouteau;1,768;52.51%
Paul Dohring;1,599;47.49%
Yountville Town Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Kerri Dorman;959;51.48%
Marita Dorenbecher;891;48.16%
Measure I;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;37,767;70.10%
No;16,112;29.90%
Measure D;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;1,389;79.64%
No;355;20.36%
Measure E;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;2,112;80.83%
No;501;19.17%
Measure F;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;21,263;72.07%
No;8,241;27.93%
Measure H;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;4,322;66.41%
No;2,186;33.59%
Measure R;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;1,044;79.03%
No;277;20.97%
Measure S;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;1,003;74.24%
No;348;25.76%
State Contests
Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Gavin Newsom;36,513;64.80%
John H. Cox;19,834;35.20%
Lietenant Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Eleni Kounalakis;29,330;67.15%
Ed Hernandez;18,23932.85%
Secretary of State;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Alex Padilla;37,287;63.72%
Mark P. Meuser;9,430;36.28%
Controller;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Betty T. Yee;37,949;68.49%
Konstantinos Roditis;17,462;31.51%
Treasurer;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Fiona Ma;37,061;67.10%
Greg Conlon;18,171;32.90%
Attorney General;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Xavier Becerra;36,605;66.07%
Steven C. Bailey;18,800;33.93%
Insurance Commissioner;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Ricardo Lara;27,665;51.83%
Steve Poizner;25,715;48.17%
Member, State Board of Equalization Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Malia Cohen;35,619;65.70%
Mark Burns;18,596;34.30%
U.S. Senator;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Dianne Feinstein;27,904;54.51%
Kevin de León;23,290;45.49%
U.S. Representative;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Mike Thompson;41,640;77%
Anthony Mills;12,439;23%
State Assembly District 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry;38,636;74.10%
Brandon Z. Nelson;13,503;25.90%
State Superintendent of Public Instruction;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Tony K. Thurmond;27,661;56.48%
Marshall Tuck;21,311;43.52%
Proposition 1;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;31,221;57,91%
No;22,690;42.09%
Proposition 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;34,485;63.69%
No;19,657;36.31%
Proposition 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;28,003;52.52%
No;25.316;47.48%
Proposition 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;32,807;60.37%
No;21,533;39.63%
Proposition 5;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;32,060;59.50%
Yes;21,821;40.50%
Proposition 6;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;35,170;63.93%
Yes;19,842;36.07%
Proposition 7;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;32,748;60.33%
No;21,523;39.67%
Proposition 8;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;31,864;58.71%
Yes;22,411;41.29%
Proposition 10;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;32,754;59.83%
Yes;21,990;40.17%
Proposition 11;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;32,445;59.85%
No;21,769;40.15%
Proposition 12;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;34,506;63.51%
No;19,829;36.49%