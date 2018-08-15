Thursday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, practice, at Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 6 a.m.
NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, final practice, at Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 8 a.m.
NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, at Bristol, Tenn., FOX, 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series, Game 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 10 a.m.
World Series, Game 2, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 12 p.m.
World Series, Game 3, Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.
World Series, Game 4, Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, first round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, Golf Channel, 2 a.m.
European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, first round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, at Indianapolis., Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, first round, at Greensboro, N.C., Golf Channel, 12 p.m.
Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, first round, at North Plains, Ore., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 16, at Pebble Beach, FS1, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, men’s competition, at Boston, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Union Avenue (NYB) Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, MLBN, 10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Washington at St. Louis, MLBN, 4 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego OR L.A. Angels at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
N.Y. Jets at Washington, ESPN, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S U-20 WORLD CUP SOCCER
Quarterfinal, Spain vs. Nigeria, at Concarneau, France, FS2, 7 a.m.
Quarterfinal, France vs. North Korea, at Concarneau, France, FS2, 10:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s round of 16, at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, women’s round of 16, at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s round of 16, at Cincinnati (same-day tape), ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Saturday
AUTO RACING
IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Game 9, elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 10 a.m.
American Legion World Series, Great Lakes vs. Western, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Little League World Series, Game 10, elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 12 p.m.
American Legion World Series, Northwest vs. Southeast, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Little League World Series, Game 11, elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 3 p.m.
American Legion World Series, Mid-South vs. Central Plains, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Little League World Series, Game 12, elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 5 p.m.
BOXING
Bryant Jennings vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, heavyweights, at Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN, 7 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Montreal at Edmonton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, third round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, Golf Channel, 4 a.m.
USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, at Pebble Beach, FOX, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C., Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C., CBS, 12 p.m.
Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round, at Endicott, N.Y., Golf Channel, 12 p.m.
LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, at Indianapolis, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, third round, at North Plains, Ore., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, men’s events, at Boston, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, GI Alabama & GII Lake Placid Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 11 a.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, MLBN, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, FS1, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, FS1, 4 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle OR Arizona at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN, 7 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Budds Creek National, at Mechanicsville, Md., NBCSN, 12 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Jacksonville at Minnesota, NFLN, 10 a.m.
RAIDERS
at L.A. Rams, NFLN, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, NFLN, 4 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, NFLN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m.
Premier League, Teams TBA, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Arsenal, NBC, 9:30 a.m.
MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle, ESPN, 1 p.m.
NWSL, Chicago at Portland, ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s semifinals, at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 9 a.m.
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s semifinal, at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, Müller Grand Prix Birmingham, at Birmingham, England (same-day tape), NBC, 12 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Indiana, NBATV, 1 p.m.