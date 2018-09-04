Wednesday
Beach Volleyball
AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, at Chicago (taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Cycling
Vuelta a España, Stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain (same-day tape), NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Golf
Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Thackerville, Okla., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
MLB
Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, MLBN, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York, ESPN, 9 a.m.
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Thursday
College Football
Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Golf
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland, Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland, Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Newtown Square, Pa., Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLBN, 4 p.m.
NFL
Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBC, 5:20 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, at Munich, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, at New York, ESPN, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 1, teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.