Wednesday

Beach Volleyball

AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, at Chicago (taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España, Stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain (same-day tape), NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Golf

Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Thackerville, Okla., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, MLBN, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York, ESPN, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Thursday

College Football

Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Golf

European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland, Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland, Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Newtown Square, Pa., Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLBN, 4 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBC, 5:20 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, at Munich, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, at New York, ESPN, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 1, teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags