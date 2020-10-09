TV Schedule

 Skip to main content
Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, Concord, N.C., NBC, 12:30 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, Newtown Square, Pa., Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, Newtown Square, Pa., NBC, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship, second round, Cary, N.C., Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, Las Vegas, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Elmont, N.Y., FS1, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ABC, 9 a.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia, ACCN, 9 a.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN, 9 a.m.

Texas State at Troy, ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, FOX, 9 a.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SECN, 9 a.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at BYU, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, ACCN, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida International, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Kansas State at TCU, FOX, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, SECN, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, ABC, 4:30 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky, SECN,

Charlotte at North Texas, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.

BOXING

Championship Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, welterweights, Uncasville, Conn., Showtime, 6 p.m.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 9:55 p.m.

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburg, Germany, ESPN2, 5:05 a.m.

MotAmerica Superbike, FS1, 8 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord N.C., NBC, 11 a.m.

MotAmerica Superbike, FS1, noon

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, ESPNU, noon

GOLF

European PGA Tour: BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England, Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, final round, Newtown Square, Pa., Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, Cary, N.C., Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, final round, Las Vegas, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Elmont, N.Y., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), ABC, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS, 10 a.m.

Miami at San Francisco, FOX, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at New England, CBS, 1:25 a.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, NBC, 5:20 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, FS1, 5 p.m.

