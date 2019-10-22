Wednesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

San Francisco at Stanford, Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 3 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, SECN, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, first round, Tokyo, Golf Channel, 8 p.m. and midnight

EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 10 a.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 2, FOX, 5 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Ajax, Group H, TNT, 9:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan, Group H, TNT, noon

MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at New York City FC, Eastern Conference semifinal, FS1, 4 p.m.

MLS Playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, Western Conference semifinal, FS1, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

WTA: Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Southern Methodist at Houston, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Stanford at Colorado, Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN, 4 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, SECN, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN, 6 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

San Diego at Pepperdine, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf Channel, 3:30 and 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea, Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo, Golf Channel, 8 p.m. and midnight

European Tour: Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 10 a.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Houston, TNT, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Washington at Minnesota, FOX, NFLN, 5:20 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference semifinal, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference semifinal, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

WTA: Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

