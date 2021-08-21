TV Schedule

Sunday
GOLF
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, Carnoustie, Scotland, Golf Channel, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour: Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., CBS, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, final round, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, final round, Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
European PGA Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, Prague (taped), Golf Channel, midnight
MEN'S SOCCER
SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, CBSSN, 4 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, CBSSN, 9:30 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series winners bracket games at Williamsport, Pa.:
California vs. Ohio, ESPN, 6 a.m.
Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 8 a.m.
Teams TBD, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Teams TBD, ABC, 11 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FOX, 9 a.m.
NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn., FOX, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, noon
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP singles and doubles final, WTA singles final, Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville (taped), CBS, 9:30 a.m.
PBR: Ariat Music City Knockout, round 2 & championship round, Nashville (taped), CBSSN, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Arkansas at North Carolina, ACCN, 10 a.m.
Purdue at Vanderbilt, SECN, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Notre Dame, ACCN, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Missouri, SECN, 1 p.m.
High Point at Wake Forest, ACCN, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2, 10 a.m.
NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1, 1 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, NBCSBA, NBCSCA, 1 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, NFLN, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, NFLN, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md., FS1, 11 a.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md., CBSSN, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Washington, ESPN, noon
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NWSL: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (taped), ESPNU, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego, MLBN, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Monday
GOLF
TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA early rounds, Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, NBCSN, 11:55 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series elimination games, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 10 a.m., noon
World Series elimination games, Williamsort, Pa., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Jacksonville at New Orleans, ESPN, 5 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Seattle at Oakland, NBCSCA, 6:30 p.m.