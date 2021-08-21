TV Schedule

 Skip to main content
Sunday

GOLF

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, Carnoustie, Scotland, Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour: Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, Carnoustie, Scotland

PGA Tour: Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., CBS, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, final round, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, final round, Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

European PGA Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, Prague (taped), Golf Channel, midnight

MEN'S SOCCER

SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, CBSSN, 4 a.m.

Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, CBSSN, 9:30 a.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series winners bracket games at Williamsport, Pa.:

California vs. Ohio, ESPN, 6 a.m.

Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 8 a.m.

Teams TBD, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Teams TBD, ABC, 11 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FOX, 9 a.m.

NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn., FOX, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, noon

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP singles and doubles final, WTA singles final, Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

RODEO

PBR: Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville (taped), CBS, 9:30 a.m.

PBR: Ariat Music City Knockout, round 2 & championship round, Nashville (taped), CBSSN, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Arkansas at North Carolina, ACCN, 10 a.m.

Purdue at Vanderbilt, SECN, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Notre Dame, ACCN, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Missouri, SECN, 1 p.m.

High Point at Wake Forest, ACCN, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2, 10 a.m.

NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1, 1 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, NBCSBA, NBCSCA, 1 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, NFLN, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, NFLN, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md., FS1, 11 a.m.

Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md., CBSSN, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Washington, ESPN, noon

WOMEN'S SOCCER

NWSL: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (taped), ESPNU, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego, MLBN, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Monday

GOLF

European PGA Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, Prague (taped), Golf Channel, midnight

TENNIS

Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA early rounds, Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, NBCSN, 11:55 a.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series elimination games, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 10 a.m., noon

World Series elimination games, Williamsort, Pa., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Jacksonville at New Orleans, ESPN, 5 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Seattle at Oakland, NBCSCA, 6:30 p.m.

