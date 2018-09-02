Monday
College Football
Virginia Tech at Florida State, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis, FS1, 8 a.m.
NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis, FOX, 10 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston, Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Hopeful Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.
MLB
Boston at Atlanta, ESPN, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, MLBN, 5 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN2, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Golf
Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s Open Division and Masters championship, at Thackerville, Okla., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
MLB
L.A. Angels at Texas, FS1, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Women, International friendly, United States vs. Chile, at San Jose, Calif., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York, ESPN, 9 a.m.
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York, ESPN, 4 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Washington at Atlanta, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Phoenix at Seattle, ESPNEWS and NBA, 7 p.m.