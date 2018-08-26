Monday

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Better Talk Now Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 12 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB

Regional coverage, Washington at Philadelphia or Milwaukee at Cincinnati, MLBN, 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 2nd Leg, FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. AFC Ajax, TNT, 12 p.m.

WNBA

Playoffs, semifinals, Washington at Atlanta, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Playoffs, semifinals, Phoenix at Seattle, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags