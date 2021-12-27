TV Schedule

 Skip to main content
Tuesday

NBA

Washington at Miami, NBATV, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, NBCSBA, 7 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at San Jose, Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, NBATV, 5 p.m.

