Primary Color: Brindle Secondary Color: White Weight: 53lbs Age: 0yrs 7mths 2wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Investigators are considering the possibility that a medical emergency triggered the crash.
An argument Saturday escalated into a victim being stabbed with a 6-to-8-inch-long screw, and an arrest on suspicion of assault, police reported.
They're not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and here's why.
Southwest Napa residents are continuing to resist general plan changes that could increase housing density near Foster Road in the next two decades.
The suspect is accused of starting the Markley Fire in Vacaville last August that merged with fires in five other counties, including Napa, to become the LNU Lightning Complex.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Napa's Cambria hotel should restart construction on May 4, a city official said.
The defendant faces a possible life term in state prison.
A two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving al…
These were the county's first deaths in over a month at a time when new cases are declining
