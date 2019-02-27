The Napa Library/Bookmine
The Napa library will host two author readings in March, presented in collaboration with Napa Bookmine.
-- "Girlhood in the Borderlands: Mexican Teen Caught in the Crossroads of Migration" by Lilia Soto
Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m.
"Girlhood in the Borderlands" examines the experiences of Mexican teenage girls raised in transnational families. Over a six-year period, Soto interviewed more than 60 teenage girls in Napa and Zinapécuaro, Michoacán to reveal the impact migration has on the young women and their families.
-- A Fire Story by Brian Fies
Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m.
Early morning on Monday, October 9, 2017, as wildfires burned through Northern California, Brian Fies and his wife lost their house and every possession that didn’t fit into the back of their car.
Fies posted a first-hand account on his blog and on Facebook that went viral. Adapted into a five-minute video by San Francisco TV station KQED, it won an Emmy in June 2018.
"A Fire Story" a graphic memoir, is a honest first-hand account of the wildfires. Fies is a writer and cartoonist. His widely acclaimed first graphic novel, "Mom’s Cancer," won the Eisner Award for Best Digital Comic in 2005.
Copperfield's Napa
Author Linda Minton will be at Copperfield's in Napa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, to sign copies of her new book, "Remembering WWII Women." She is the author of "WWII Heroes: We Were Just Doing Our Jobs."
Minton is a retired elementary school teacher from Indiana.