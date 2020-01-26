At the height of the drug cartels’ reign of the 1980s, desperate Colombians streamed across the border into neighboring Venezuela pursuing jobs, safety and a better life. Today, Venezuela is on the verge of civil war, with two men claiming the legitimacy of leadership, its currency devalued to almost nothing and Venezuelans flowing south into Colombia hoping for the exact things that sent their neighbors north decades ago.
All of this influx and change has made Bogotá, Colombia’s capital, a vibrant and happening city. A young population hungry for the conveniences of modernity keeps this metropolis of 8 million people vibrant — as does an international business community investing in Bogotá and its future. And a stellar museum celebrates the history before the arrival of Europeans and the history of the native cultures, whose golden treasures were much sought by the Spanish conquistadors.
It’s not a place I ever thought to visit, but an invitation from American ex-patriate friends living there nudged me to book a flight, read up on Colombia’s history and practice my Spanish for a trip to this vigorous South American capital.
And exercising. Bogotá is more than 8,000 feet above sea level, which can be a challenge for even those of us used to keeping physically active. I feel the lack of oxygen even standing in line at passport control, and have to remind myself to take deep breaths to keep the slight panic that follows light-headedness at bay. (Your instinct is to pant. Breathe deeply and slowly to quell the panic that you might pass out.) And to drink plenty of water. Unlike elsewhere in the Americas, Bogotá’s water is safe to drink, and it’s your absolute best weapon against altitude sickness.
One of the first places my ex-pat friends take me is on a walking tour of the Usaquén neighborhood, which on weekends becomes a thriving street market. For Yanks like me, prices are a pleasant surprise as the U.S. dollar goes rather far against the Colombian peso. For my fiancée, I pick up a rather beautiful artisanal candle from a friendly vendor.
Nearby, a street artist is fashioning intricate shapes out of what I reckon is colored paper, but my hostess nudges me to peer closer: The papers are Venezuelan bolívares, which are essentially worthless after the Venezulean government so devalued the currency.
Literally, the money is worth less than the paper it is printed on, but this enterprising artisan is turning them into something beautiful — and, hopefully, sellable.
A major feature of Bogotá’s downtown is the ubiquitous graffiti that tags so many buildings in the central government district. But unlike elsewhere I have traveled, in Bogotá, graffiti is considered “public art.” Much of it is political, some of it is baffling, but all of it is fascinating. Thus I decide to take a graffiti “tour,” led by a bilingual anthropologist from a local university. We meet at the Parque Santander, where we are given a primer on what graffiti is and why it’s important to maintain.
As part of the cultural history of Bogotá, it tells its own story about a segment of Colombian society that perhaps was previously ignored. Nowadays, the majority of public graffiti is “endorsed” by the government and thus approved for display. It’s part of the country’s ongoing growth.
Our guide walks us through various neighborhoods. One graffito says “Paz: Hoy y manana,” meaning “peace today and tomorrow,” likely in reference to the country’s bloody civil war, which only formally ended in 2016 as the Colombian government and the FARC rebels signed a peace accord after 50 years of violence. Vigilance is key, our guide says, as certain revanchist elements within the FARC bloc of Colombia’s legislature were never happy with the accord and seek its undoing.
At the same time, the conflict with FARC left much of rural Colombia still booby-trapped with mines, and a graffito on a different building prays for “Colombia libre de minas” (free of mines). The clean-up continues, and unfortunately the mines’ victims tend to be the rural poor and indigenous communities—from the same farming communities so exploited by the cocaine cartels.
Elsewhere, the graffiti is less provocative, such as cartoons of Felix the Cat, Snaglepuss and other felines adorning the facade of Dos Gatos y Simone Restaurante. Roger the alien from “American Dad” appears downing a bottle of booze elsewhere, and the walking tour concludes at a basketball court with fantastic animals plastered on a wall, against which happy children can bounce a ball.
Walking, of course, burns calories, so one of my hosts suggests we pop into Bogotá Beer Company. Outposts of this craft brewery dot the outposts of this craft brewery are found throughout the city, but each one has slightly different taps. We try the Monserrate Roja, an American-style red, and the Cajicá Honey Ale, which do not disappoint, and which I cannot drink in the U.S. so must be enjoyed now. My hosts, still mindful of my recent arrival in this high-altitude city, ensure that I space out beers with H2O.
We also make the acquaintance of a man at a neighboring table who says he’s an American engineer in town to consult on redesigning Bogotá’s airport. He speaks no Spanish at all, so we help him order beers and together toast a happy Sunday.
For the following day, as my hosts have business to attend to, I head alone back into the central part of town to visit the Museo del Oro (Gold Museum), which warehouses treasures from pre- European contact that were precious to societies like the Quimbaya. Exhibits discuss the skilled needed for goldsmithing in the absence of modern tools, as well as gold’s importance for ceremonial attire and to signify status among the indigenous peoples. Many objects are anthropomorphic hybrids of humans and animals, suggesting the fluidity of how those earlier cultures viewed the natural and spiritual worlds. One outstanding room even offers a 360-degree panorama of gold coins and other items behind glass cases, and even embedded in a glass case on the floor at the room’s locus.
And FYI, all of the museum’s signage is in both Spanish and English for ease of understanding. (I certainly wouldn’t have recognized the word for goldsmith, orfebre, otherwise.)
I was told I absolutely must visit Monserrate, a mountain upon which sits a 17th century church. A ticket is required to board the Funicular Teleférico de Monserrate aerial tram, which whisks you from “low” Bogotá up to the church summit at 10,341 feet above sea level. Even after walking around the city for a while now, the sudden increase to nearly two miles above the ocean puts new pressure on my lungs as I trudge from the tramway station to the church itself.
It’s worth it, as from here I see across the entire elevated valley in which metropolitan Bogotá sits. It’s a flawless day with only a few clouds, and from I can see as far as the airport where I arrived days earlier. (Insider hint: Bring binoculars. Also a sweater or light jacket as it can be chilly this high up and fully exposed to the winds.) I hear many different languages, and because we humans tend to be tribal, I strike up a conversation with a pair of young women who are, respectively, from Australia and Wales. I ask them for a photo of myself with the great valley below and offer the same in return. (Another insider hint: Always trade off photo-taking duties with those you ask, whether or not you speak the same language.)
The cable car back down to terra firma is as exciting as the ride up, and a recording in Spanish and then in English offers tips on what to keep an eye out for during descent.
My American hosts are soon to have a baby, and thus they have invited me to a shower at the residence of some other Yanks. Many of the people at this event, I learn, work for the U.S. government, and I am fascinated by one person’s story of going for Kobe beef in Japan and another couple’s talk of the best dinner they ever had during a night out in Rio. Someone else has artwork from time spent in Mongolia.
It occurs to me that these folks, hard-working, idealistic people, are the so-called “deep state” of so much unnecessary scorn. They punch a clock, like most of us, and they appear to believe wholeheartedly in being the face of America and in the value of representing her ideals in other countries. They have made friends locally with fellow ex-pats as well as Bogotá’s people. It’s unsung, often-thankless work, but so much of diplomacy is.
They also gave me insider information on what to do and see in a foreign city I had never visited. They helped me find places to eat and drink and cultural sites to see. And recommended local coffee to bring home to my wife-to-be.
This is the best of what the United States has to offer the world, in Colombia and elsewhere.
Now I too can be a diplomat for the wonders of Bogotá—if in an unofficial capacity.