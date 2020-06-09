U.S. food makers are burning through cash to hoard ingredients

Robert Moskow, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said that food companies are bringing in more raw materials and packaging to help guarantee they can meet demand from retailers, where stocks of goods have fallen.

“Retail has below average inventory, they’re trying to get as much as they can from producers,” Moskow said.

More money tied up in physical goods may also mean fewer new products — referred to as “innovation” in the industry. Saffron Road, for example, recently cut two ramen bowls because they didn’t sell as well as other items and it’s cheaper to focus on core offerings. This represents another big change for food companies, which had prior to Covid-19 resorted to new, experimental products — like Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayochup — to create buzz.







Second Wave

One of the things weighing on the minds’ of consumers and scientists alike is whether cooler weather will cause coronavirus infections to spike again — potentially creating another boom in grocery demand. Second waves of the virus have been reported in China, South Korea and Hong Kong.