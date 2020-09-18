U.S. Open Golf: Watson rallies with home, hurricane on mind

“I think (I'm) just becoming more and more comfortable in that position on Sunday,” he said. “Without fans, it’s definitely the energy is not there, but internally I definitely want to get that win, but I just want to play solid golf. I want to get better and better every year.”

He's in a pretty good spot this year.

Watson said he was ready to leave the club in Mamaroneck, New York if wife Angie asked him to. But it wasn’t clear whether he would even be able to fly into Pensacola during the storm, and the mobile home he stays in at tournaments would require a two-day drive.

“If boss lady said ‘Come home’ or if there had been some more damage to my own house, I mean, I’d have been down there as fast as I could get down there,” Watson said, adding that after an opening-round 72 he thought he might miss the cut and be able to leave Friday night.

“My focus was I had my plane ready to go home today just in case because I wanted to get home and be with the family and be with the community. But now I’ll have to cancel the flight,” he said.

“That’s a good problem to have, I guess,” Watson said. “Cancel the flight and be home late Sunday night, hopefully.”