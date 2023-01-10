Ukraine supporters plan an

Yountville -- As Ukraine nears the first anniversary of its invasion by Russia, local supporters will gather on Saturday, Jan. 14, for an "Old New Year" gathering at the Yountville Community Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

Ukrainians celebrate the New Year twice, according to the event organizers, which include volunteers from Napa Valley to Ukraine, The Hero Foundation, and the Bay Area Ukrainian community.

Tickets are $20 for an afternoon that will include Napa Valley wine, traditional ukrainian holiday foods and a taste of Ukranian culture and hospitality.

"On January 1 they 'say hello” to the new year and on Jan. 14 they say 'goodbye' to the old year with another party," said Debbie Alter-Starr, whose son whose son, Aaron Starr, was living in Kyiv when the Russians invaded on Feb. 24. She and her husband Andy Starr subsequently founded Napa Valley To Ukraine with Aaron’s Ukrainian friend Victoria (Vika) Stepanenko and her classmates. (Aaron Starr and his girlfriend are now living in Redwood City.)

“Vika and her Ukrainian college friends from Minerva University in San Francisco were at our house in Yountville the week the full scale invasion started and we were all having a hard time reaching family ( in Ukraine.)" Alter-Starr said.

"We felt like we had to do something, so we gathered our friends and neighbors at Veterans Park in Yountville and started fundraising for Ukraine," she added. "We still feel a need to help so we are hosting this event in Yountville and fundraising again online at www.napavalleytoukraine.org until we run out of wine to sell." Thus far, the group has collected more than 300 bottles of premium Napa Valley wine to sell.

“The Napa Valley has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Ukraine this year,'' Alter-Starr said. "We have the 300 bottles of wine to fundraise with because so much wine was donated to the April 3 benefit concert for Ukraine led by the Kiwanis Club of Napa that it could not all be consumed in one day. The Kiwanis thoughtfully put this wine aside for future fundraising for Ukraine. We are grateful to our caring and generous community.”

The Thomas Keller Restaurant Group is lending its support to the Old New Year gathering by providing Regiis Ova Salmon Roe with French baguettes and Strauss Butter served by the team from Keller's Regiis Ova Caviar and Champagne Lounge in Yountville, Alter-Starr said.

There will be also borsch to eat it there or take home other iconic foods like pyrizhky, Ukrainian finger foods, and holiday sweets for sale."

Additional event sponsors include Ranch Markets, Yountville Sun, The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and Ukrainian artist Alona Stupak.

Stepanenko is planning the program for the event. “No Ukrainian party is complete without singing”

“There will be traditional folk Christmas songs and contemporary music - and the Ukrainians in the room may start to sing along and dance."

In addition the Ding-a-Lings, a handbell group from the Veterans Home, will play the national anthem of Ukraine and distribute small Ukranian flags to the guests as a souvenir.

Ukrainian vendors will sell handmade accessories, jewelry, interior decorations and Ghost of Kyiv souvenirs

There will be activities for children, for whom admission is free. Older students, Yountville residents, Ukrainians who left their country in 2022 are also free admission.

“This fundraiser is especially a friend-raiser and a party to lift our spirits so if someone really wants to be here and can’t afford the $20 ticket, we’ll find a solution," Stepanaenko.

Alter-Starr said, "The first group we will fund - immediately - is a Ukrainian nonprofit, Volunteers from the Dacha, because they need $6,000 by January 15 to complete the purchase of an ambulance. Otherwise the group will lose the vehicle they found in Poland, which is in perfect condition and that Napa Valley to Ukraine paid the deposit on - and they will have to find another one. This ambulance is urgently needed to evacuate wounded from frontlines in the Donetsk region.”

Alter-Starr said they expect to Zoom Ukraine "when we have confirmed we hit the $6,000 mark to fund the ambulance."

Additional beneficiaries include Mykhalio Puryshev’s volunteer teams who open warming centers in frontline communities, and Tata Kepler, whose volunteer teams provide first aid in frontline communities. Kepler is the recipient of a National Legends of Ukraine award from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“These groups exemplify how volunteers can make a critical difference which is what The Hero Foundation (THF) in Napa is all about” said Michael Rupprecht, founder and president of the local group, which works on a variety of local causes as well, and is Napa Valley to Ukraine’s nonprofit partner.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and also at the door. Located at 6516 Washington St., Yountville Community Center is ADA accessible with ample parking. Additional tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.napavalleytoukraine.org are

For more information visit www.napavalleytoukraine.org or email info@napavalleytoukraine or call 707-480-7436.

