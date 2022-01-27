Universal Crossword

ACROSS

1 Eight-person bands

7 ___ blues

11 High shot in tennis

14 Black eye

15 Solo at the Met

16 "So it's you!"

17 Downcast expression

19 Rolls up, briefly?

20 Prior to, in verse

21 Brings into the mix

22 Good for what ___ you

23 "Get out!"

27 Country star Patsy

29 Unselfish possessive

30 Important guy on a committee

33 Station for underwater vessels

35 Egyptian goddess known for her magic

37 Papa

38 Taken advantage of

39 Foil-wrapped candy

44 "I expect to be paid back"

45 .5 + .5

46 Be joyful

47 Some payments to hackers

51 Pop flies' paths

52 Vatican City's eminent tenant

55 Japanese dance-drama

56 ___ tai

57 What some people leave alone?

61 Mo. to visit a haunted house

62 "Really, though?"

63 Unlicensed radio broadcaster

64 It's above us all

65 Whispered summons

66 Filched, or what the ends of 17-, 33-, 39- and 57-Across could be

DOWN

1 ___ Jackson Jr. of "Straight Outta Compton"

2 Good luck trinket

3 Fork parts

4 BBC's country

5 "___ Lasso" (Jason Sudeikis series)

6 Initials for a packed house

7 Hairless

8 Yankee-turned-broadcaster, to fans

9 High-tech physical

10 Talk away

11 Traditional Catholic service

12 "You can't be serious!"

13 Instrument played upright

18 ___ Liberation Monument (West Village sculpture)

22 Some jetliners

24 Dish with bits of semolina

25 Griller's spice mix

26 Corporate subdivision

28 "It's not a ___ if you believe it" (George Costanza)

30 Cargo container

31 Get out of sight

32 Beatty of "Network"

33 It's near Iowa's borders with Nebraska and South Dakota

34 Singer Lambert

35 Like a cold stare

36 Place for flats and pumps

40 Nocturnal bird

41 Not stand in the way of

42 RVer's stop

43 Traveler's stop

47 Stimpy's pal

48 Shaquille with an Amazon Alexa voice

49 ___ Carlo Casino

50 Luster

51 "Famous" name in cookies

53 Singer Redding

54 Sch. in western Pennsylvania

57 Swing dance move

58 Route finder

59 Word before "up" or "tight"

60 ___-Magnon