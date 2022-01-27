Universal Crossword

ACROSS
1 Eight-person bands
7 ___ blues
11 High shot in tennis
14 Black eye
15 Solo at the Met
16 "So it's you!"
17 Downcast expression
19 Rolls up, briefly?
20 Prior to, in verse
21 Brings into the mix
22 Good for what ___ you
23 "Get out!"
27 Country star Patsy
29 Unselfish possessive
30 Important guy on a committee
33 Station for underwater vessels
35 Egyptian goddess known for her magic
37 Papa
38 Taken advantage of
39 Foil-wrapped candy
44 "I expect to be paid back"
45 .5 + .5
46 Be joyful
47 Some payments to hackers
51 Pop flies' paths
52 Vatican City's eminent tenant
55 Japanese dance-drama
56 ___ tai
57 What some people leave alone?
61 Mo. to visit a haunted house
62 "Really, though?"
63 Unlicensed radio broadcaster
64 It's above us all
65 Whispered summons
66 Filched, or what the ends of 17-, 33-, 39- and 57-Across could be
DOWN
1 ___ Jackson Jr. of "Straight Outta Compton"
2 Good luck trinket
3 Fork parts
4 BBC's country
5 "___ Lasso" (Jason Sudeikis series)
6 Initials for a packed house
7 Hairless
8 Yankee-turned-broadcaster, to fans
9 High-tech physical
10 Talk away
11 Traditional Catholic service
12 "You can't be serious!"
13 Instrument played upright
18 ___ Liberation Monument (West Village sculpture)
22 Some jetliners
24 Dish with bits of semolina
25 Griller's spice mix
26 Corporate subdivision
28 "It's not a ___ if you believe it" (George Costanza)
30 Cargo container
31 Get out of sight
32 Beatty of "Network"
33 It's near Iowa's borders with Nebraska and South Dakota
34 Singer Lambert
35 Like a cold stare
36 Place for flats and pumps
40 Nocturnal bird
41 Not stand in the way of
42 RVer's stop
43 Traveler's stop
47 Stimpy's pal
48 Shaquille with an Amazon Alexa voice
49 ___ Carlo Casino
50 Luster
51 "Famous" name in cookies
53 Singer Redding
54 Sch. in western Pennsylvania
57 Swing dance move
58 Route finder
59 Word before "up" or "tight"
60 ___-Magnon